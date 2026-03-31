Mint releases glow-in-the-dark $2 coin to mark CN Tower 50th anniversary

The Royal Canadian Mint unveiled Tuesday a glow-in-the-dark $2 circulation coin featuring the CN Tower to mark the 50th anniversary of the Toronto landmark.

The CN Tower turns 50 on April 2.

“We are celebrating the historic achievement that is the CN Tower on three million two-dollar coins,” said Simon Kamel, interim president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, at the coin’s unveiling on the attraction’s Main Observation Level.

Of the three million $2 coins, one million will be uncoloured versions and two million will be colourized.

The colourized version of the coin will have the glow‑in‑the‑dark effect and is “only the second circulation coin to feature this Royal Canadian Mint innovation.”

“For half a century, the CN Tower has stood as a world-renowned landmark, instantly recognizable across the globe as a symbol of Canada’s ambition and innovation. More than an engineering marvel, it has become part of who we are, welcoming millions of visitors over the years,” Finance Miniser François-Philippe Champagne said in a release.

“As we mark its 50th anniversary, this new circulation coin gives Canadians a chance to carry a piece of that history with them.”

The coin was designed by Canadian illustrator Carl Wiens, and the reverse side marks CN Tower’s official opening on June 26, 1976.

“Its inner core features the CN Tower rising above Lake Ontario and today’s Toronto skyline, contrasted with a 1976 outline below. When activated, the coin’s glow‑in‑the‑dark technology reveals the CN Tower and skyline illuminated at night. Additional silhouettes on the outer ring highlight five decades of architectural growth, from the 1976 skyline on the left to Toronto’s 2026 cityscape on the right. The obverse features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati,” a release from the Mint states.

The Mint said the commemorative coin went into circulation as of Tuesday.