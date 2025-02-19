Senior struck and killed while trying to get vehicle out of snowbank in Markham

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted February 19, 2025 2:56 pm.

A 78-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to get his vehicle out of a snowbank in Markham on Monday.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Reesor Road and Elgin Mills Road East near Ninth Line around 2:50 p.m.

“The victim was working to push his vehicle out of a snow bank at the time of the collision,” York Regional Police investigators said in a release.

“Despite life saving efforts, the victim, a 78-year-old man from the City of Toronto, was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Three consecutive storms significantly impacted Ontario and the GTA, with the latest storm arriving in the region over the long weekend and dumping up to 40 centimetres of snow in some areas.

