The Killers, Olivia Rodrigo among headliners for Montreal’s Osheaga music festival

TORONTO — Montreal’s Osheaga has lined up rockers the Killers, hip-hop star Tyler, the Creator, and pop singer Olivia Rodrigo as headliners for this year’s summer music festival.

Organizers unleashed the full slate of more than 85 performers for the genre-spanning festival, which runs from Aug. 1 to 3 at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

They include the Killers playing the main stage on Friday, Tyler, the Creator, on Saturday and Rodrigo marking her Osheaga debut on Sunday.

Other artists set to perform include British rockers Glass Animals, “Tipsy” singer Shaboozey, and rapper Doechii, the winner of this year’s Grammy for best rap album.

The festival has also booked 21 Canadian artists, among them the Beaches, bbno$ and Polaris Music Prize winner Debby Friday.

Three-day passes for Osheaga go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press