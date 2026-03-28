Provice-wide “Fight Ford” protests held to oppose recent government policy changes

Demonstrators are seen at Queen's Park protesting against recent announcements by the Ford government on March 28, 2026. CITYNEWS

By Rhianne Campbell

Posted March 28, 2026 6:19 pm.

From Timmins to Port Hope, to Windsor and across the GTA, demonstrators made their voices heard Saturday as they fight against a series of recent announcements by the Ford government.

Thousands took to Queen’s Park, calling out several recent policy initiatives, including the decision to reduce grants in student OSAP funding, the consolidation of conservation authorities, and changes to freedom of information laws.

“Seeing the billions of dollars of Ontario money that is being used to fund projects that the Ontario public will not benefit from, that the Ontario public does not want, is completely infuriating,” said Oliver, a recent post-secondary graduate.

Protesters also took aim at Ford’s recent decision to take over land from the City of Toronto to expand Billy Bishop Airport, paving the way for larger jets to operate from the facility.

“There’s people who live there, who Doug Ford just called squatters, and the idea of building out runways that will take jets, there’s also issues around safety, increased air pollution, and increased noise. Torontonians have fought against this for years,” said federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May.

“We have to take our power back, and when there’s a chance to vote, get out and vote.”

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Students, residents and advocates say healthcare is being gutted by the government and hospitals are being starved, all while Ontarians grapple with what critics call an affordability crisis.

“We need to ban AGIs (Above Guideline Rent Increases), get rent control, vacancy control, he’s been in term for a long time, three terms now, and he’s done nothing to improve the affordability of this province,” said Stacey Semple with the downtown Toronto chapter of ACORN.

“Doug said he was going to end hallway healthcare, and what has happened, it has gotten worse,” added Oliver. “He continues to withhold public money from public infrastructure like healthcare, and he’s letting those systems collapse.”

The Ford government continues to defend those decisions, arguing that changes to FOI laws will protect privacy and align with practices done in neighbouring provinces. Government officials have also argued that consolidating regional conservation authorities would reduce administrative duplication and speed up development projects, and that cuts to OSAP grants are necessary to ensure sustainability in the post-secondary sector.

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