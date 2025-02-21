Man critically injured in Davenport stabbing

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Toronto’s Davenport neighbourhood.

Toronto Paramedics were called to an address at 1139 Dovercourt Road near Ossington Avenue and Dupont Street just after 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police said a male victim in his 30s was located with multiple stab wounds and rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.