Two passengers file lawsuits after Delta plane crash in Toronto

A Delta Air Lines plane lies upside down at Toronto Pearson Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Photo credit: Transportation Safety Board

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 21, 2025 9:12 pm.

Last Updated February 21, 2025 10:48 pm.

Two people who were on a plane that crash landed at Toronto’s Pearson airport on Monday are suing Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary Endeavor Air.

The lawsuits were filed separately in U.S. District Court in Georgia and Minnesota and allege negligence.

The Georgia lawsuit, filed Thursday on behalf of Marthinus Lourens of Texas, alleges he was drenched with jet fuel as the plane rolled upside down, and that he suffered significant injuries and emotional distress.

DJC Law said in a news release that lawsuit alleges the defendants were negligent in the operation, maintenance and management of the flight, which it alleges directly contributed to the crash.

It said the lawsuit is demanding a jury trial and seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

The complaint says that under the Montreal Convention, which requires airlines to pay damages when passengers are hurt or killed, the defendants are liable to Lourens for provable damages of up to roughly US$200,000, along with additional damages due to alleged negligence.

“DJC Law is committed to ensuring full accountability and justice for Mr. Lourens as he seeks compensation for his suffering and losses,” lawyer Andres Pereira said in a statement.

The other complaint, which also lists Delta and Endeavor as defendants, alleges Hannah Krebs of Minneapolis suffered extreme bodily and mental injuries and economic losses because of Monday’s crash.

Motley Rice LLC, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of Krebs on Friday, said in a news release that it was seeking compensation including damages for physical and emotional injuries. The lawsuit does not specify an amount.

The lawsuit alleges Delta and Endeavor were negligent, the flight crew failed to adhere to standard landing procedures, and inadequate training and supervision contributed to the crash.

“As a former U.S. air force navigator, I understand the challenges that flight crews often face in the moment, but adhering to established protocols is critically important to ensure passenger safety,” lawyer Jim Brauchle, who represents Krebs, said in a statement.

“This suit seeks to hold Delta and Endeavor Air accountable for actions we believe led to a preventable catastrophic event.”

None of the allegations in the lawsuits have been tested in court.

A spokesperson for Delta said it was declining to comment on pending litigation.

Delta has offered US$30,000 in compensation to passengers who were on the plane, saying the money “has no strings attached and does not affect rights.”

On Monday afternoon, a Delta plane hit the tarmac and then tipped over, creating a fireball as its wing scraped along the ground before it rolled over and came to a stop in a cloud of smoke.

All 76 passengers and four crew members survived Monday afternoon’s crash landing, though 21 were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries. All have since been released.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada continues to investigate the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Racial slurs, swastika and nudity: Pickering meeting under police investigation

Police say they are investigating after people shouted racial slurs, someone drew a swastika, and another person exposed themselves during a virtual meeting held by the City of Pickering.  Durham...

6h ago

Ontario Liberals suspend Oshawa candidate over social media post

Ontario's Liberals have suspended their candidate in Oshawa over an inflammatory social media post. The suspension for Viresh Bansal comes after several Liberal candidates called on leader Bonnie Crombie...

3m ago

Liberal party kicks Ruby Dhalla out of leadership race

OTTAWA — Former MP Ruby Dhalla was disqualified from the Liberal leadership race Friday after the party's vote committee said she had violated multiple rules. Dhalla rejected the decision — which comes...

1h ago

Man found with stab wounds at York Mills subway station

Toronto police are investigating an alleged stabbing in North York that left one man with serious injuries early Friday night. Officers say they arrived at York Mills subway station at approximately...

2h ago

Top Stories

Racial slurs, swastika and nudity: Pickering meeting under police investigation

Police say they are investigating after people shouted racial slurs, someone drew a swastika, and another person exposed themselves during a virtual meeting held by the City of Pickering.  Durham...

6h ago

Ontario Liberals suspend Oshawa candidate over social media post

Ontario's Liberals have suspended their candidate in Oshawa over an inflammatory social media post. The suspension for Viresh Bansal comes after several Liberal candidates called on leader Bonnie Crombie...

3m ago

Liberal party kicks Ruby Dhalla out of leadership race

OTTAWA — Former MP Ruby Dhalla was disqualified from the Liberal leadership race Friday after the party's vote committee said she had violated multiple rules. Dhalla rejected the decision — which comes...

1h ago

Man found with stab wounds at York Mills subway station

Toronto police are investigating an alleged stabbing in North York that left one man with serious injuries early Friday night. Officers say they arrived at York Mills subway station at approximately...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
Delta Air Lines responds to 'disinformation' regarding crew on Toronto plane crash

Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air, have released a statement in response to “false and misleading assertions” about the flight crew on the plane that crash-landed at Toronto’s Pearson airport on Monday.

12h ago

1:03
Sunwing flights resume at Pearson airport following cancelled flight chaos for passengers

The departures page of Toronto Pearson’s website showed several on-time flights. Travel advisories were also no longer posted on Sunwing’s website.

12h ago

2:26
Sunwing customers recount travel chaos as airline struggles with major delays

Sunwing flights were grounded for a second day at Pearson Airport as the airline works to bring home stranded customers. Shauna Hunt with more from affected travelers.

2:12
Canada Post working to catch up after storm

A letter carrier with Canada Post reached out to Speakers Corner to say the contractor hired to plow out delivery trucks failed to show up on Monday of this week, delaying mail delivery to residents. Pat Taney reports.
0:42
Video shows Delta flight crash and roll over upon arrival in Toronto

In a different camera angle of the Delta plane crash in Toronto, the aircraft can be seen touching down and the roll over and become engulfed in flames. The video was taken and provided to CityNews by someone working at the airport.
More Videos