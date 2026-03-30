The Big Story

Avi Lewis’ uphill battle of regrouping the NDP

Avi Lewis, who was proclaimed as the new leader of the NDP, celebrates at the party convention in Winnipeg Sunday, March 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 30, 2026 7:12 am.

After leading the party to it’s worst ever result, Jagmeet Singh resigned as NDP leader. Now, nearly one year after the election that reduced the party to just six seats, New Democrats have elected Avi Lewis, the leader who will have the daunting task of rebuilding and rebranding.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks with former Hamilton Centre NDP MP Matthew Green, who was one of many NDP politicians who lost their seats in 2025, about where the new leader wants to take the party, and what they need to do win back the hearts and minds of Canadians.

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