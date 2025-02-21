Yearslong shortage of popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs is resolved, FDA says

FILE - A woman holds up a dosage of Wegovy, a drug used for weight loss, at her home in Front Royal, Va., on March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2025 12:36 pm.

Last Updated February 21, 2025 12:43 pm.

Shortages of Ozempic and Wegovy that have been in place for more than two years have been resolved, as supplies of the popular diabetes and obesity treatments continue to improve, federal regulators said Friday.

The drugmaker Novo Nordisk can meet present and future demand in the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration said. But patients may still see some supply disruptions as the medications move from the manufacturer to distributors and then to pharmacies.

The injectable drugs have been in shortage since 2022.

In December, the FDA declared that shortages of treatments Zepbound and Mounjaro from another drugmaker, Eli Lilly and Co., also had been resolved. Zepbound is approved to treat obesity and Mounjaro is approved for diabetes. They use the same active ingredient, tirzepatide.

Ozempic, for diabetes, and Wegovy, for weight loss, use the active ingredient semaglutide.

All four drugs are part of a GLP-1 class of treatments that has shown unprecedented results for helping people shed weight by decreasing appetite and boosting feelings of fullness.

Sales have soared for the drugs in recent years. But the shortages have made access to these drugs challenging for many patients as the drugmakers have raced to increase production.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Central bank has limited tools to mitigate trade war: Tiff Macklem

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank doesn't have a lot of tools in its toolbox to mitigate the devastating effects tariffs would have on the economy. In prepared remarks for a...

22m ago

Sunwing flights resume at Toronto Pearson following days of cancellations

Sunwing resumed flights out of Toronto Pearson Airport on Friday following days of numerous cancellations that left hundreds of travellers stranded. The departures page of Toronto Pearson's website...

2h ago

Note to ice fishers from YRP: Don't catch a buzz on Lake Simcoe if you're operating a motor vehicle

If you catch a buzz while trying to catch a fish, police are reminding you not to operate a motor vehicle on the ice, or road, or it's you who could be on the hook - legally. York Regional Police (YRP)...

47m ago

Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in west-end dispensary theft

A 29-year-old man is in custody and police are searching for one other suspect in connection with the violent theft of a west-end dispensary. Police say two men approached a dispensary in the Eglinton...

54m ago

Top Stories

Central bank has limited tools to mitigate trade war: Tiff Macklem

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank doesn't have a lot of tools in its toolbox to mitigate the devastating effects tariffs would have on the economy. In prepared remarks for a...

22m ago

Sunwing flights resume at Toronto Pearson following days of cancellations

Sunwing resumed flights out of Toronto Pearson Airport on Friday following days of numerous cancellations that left hundreds of travellers stranded. The departures page of Toronto Pearson's website...

2h ago

Note to ice fishers from YRP: Don't catch a buzz on Lake Simcoe if you're operating a motor vehicle

If you catch a buzz while trying to catch a fish, police are reminding you not to operate a motor vehicle on the ice, or road, or it's you who could be on the hook - legally. York Regional Police (YRP)...

47m ago

Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in west-end dispensary theft

A 29-year-old man is in custody and police are searching for one other suspect in connection with the violent theft of a west-end dispensary. Police say two men approached a dispensary in the Eglinton...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
Delta Air Lines responds to 'disinformation' regarding crew on Toronto plane crash

Delta Air Lines and its subsidiary, Endeavor Air, have released a statement in response to “false and misleading assertions” about the flight crew on the plane that crash-landed at Toronto’s Pearson airport on Monday.

2h ago

1:03
Sunwing flights resume at Pearson airport following cancelled flight chaos for passengers

The departures page of Toronto Pearson’s website showed several on-time flights. Travel advisories were also no longer posted on Sunwing’s website.

2h ago

2:49
Mild weather returns next week

Frigid cold makes way for milder temperatures next week. The details on our seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:26
Sunwing customers recount travel chaos as airline struggles with major delays

Sunwing flights were grounded for a second day at Pearson Airport as the airline works to bring home stranded customers. Shauna Hunt with more from affected travelers.

19h ago

2:12
Canada Post working to catch up after storm

A letter carrier with Canada Post reached out to Speakers Corner to say the contractor hired to plow out delivery trucks failed to show up on Monday of this week, delaying mail delivery to residents. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos