Motorcyclist, 21, killed in Scarborough collision over Easter weekend

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday during a collision in Scarborough, according to Toronto police.

Emergency crews were called to the Oakridge neighbourhood near Danforth Avenue and Byng Avenue just after 3 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist was struck by an SUV that was making a left turn. The motorcyclist then lost control and struck a parked vehicle.

He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say the driver of the SUV remained at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.