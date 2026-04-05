Motorcyclist, 21, killed in Scarborough collision over Easter weekend

Photo shows police at the scene of a collision in Scarborough on Sun. April 5, 2026. (CityNews/Matt Wilkins)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 5, 2026 5:42 pm.

Last Updated April 5, 2026 9:21 pm.

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday during a collision in Scarborough, according to Toronto police.

Emergency crews were called to the Oakridge neighbourhood near Danforth Avenue and Byng Avenue just after 3 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist was struck by an SUV that was making a left turn. The motorcyclist then lost control and struck a parked vehicle.

He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say the driver of the SUV remained at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

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