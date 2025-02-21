Note to ice fishers from YRP: Don’t catch a buzz on Lake Simcoe if you’re operating a motor vehicle

If you catch a buzz while trying to catch a fish, police are reminding you not to operate a motor vehicle on the ice, or road, or it’s you who could be on the hook – legally.

York Regional Police (YRP) announced the launch of its Fishing For Impaired initiative on Friday, partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) York Region, Arrive Alive Drive Sober, Ontario Provincial Police and Georgina Island Police to “remind ice fishers, snowmobilers and anyone planning winter activities on the ice, that impaired driving, whether on the road or a frozen lake is a criminal offence.”

Officers will be focusing their attention on winter activities on Lake Simcoe, notably ice fishing, police said in a release.

“Officers will be out on the ice of Lake Simcoe focusing their enforcement efforts on snowmobilers and ATV operators who feel it’s acceptable to consume alcohol while operating their vehicles,” YRP said.

Sobriety checks will also be conducted on ice fishers who are heading back to their vehicles.

Police are reminding the public that the same impaired driving laws enforced on roads are also applied on the ice.

“The penalties for impaired snowmobiling or impaired operation of an ATV are also the same,” YRP added.