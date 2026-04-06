Markham intersection remains closed after sinkhole repairs delayed

A sinkhole swallowed up a portion of the road at a bus intersection in Markham, prompting the closure of the entire road.

By News Staff

Posted April 6, 2026 12:21 pm.

Last Updated April 6, 2026 1:31 pm.

A stretch of a road in Markham that was scheduled to reopen on Saturday remains closed on Monday after repairs to fix a large sinkhole have taken longer than expected.

Warden Avenue was shut down south of Major Mackenzie Drive last Tuesday after the large sinkhole opened up.

York Region staff told CityNews the initially-small depression developed into a large sinkhole after heavy rains over consecutive nights.

Staff said they were hoping to have the road fixed and open by Saturday, but as of Monday morning Warden remains closed between 16th Avenue and Major Mackenzie.

Local traffic is able to access side roads within the closure — except for the spot where the repairs are taking place, just south of Major Mackenzie.

A notice on York Region’s website doesn’t give an updated completion date, saying it will remain closed “until repairs are complete.”

A sinkhole on Warden Avenue near Major Mackenzie Drive in Markham on April 2, 2026. (CityNews)
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