1 man in custody following alleged stabbing near Moss Park

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 22, 2025 6:32 pm.

Toronto police are investigating an alleged stabbing near Moss Park that injured one man late Friday afternoon.

According to police, a male victim was located with injuries near Sherbourne Street and Shuter Street at approximately 5:51 p.m. Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they have one male suspect in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Top Stories

Trudeau speaks with Trump about Ukraine, fentanyl fight, PMO says

OTTAWA — The Prime Minister's Office says Justin Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump about the war in Ukraine on Saturday ahead of a virtual G7 meeting slated for Monday. Earlier this week,...

2h ago

Petition asking PM to revoke Elon Musk's Canadian citizenship garners support

OTTAWA — Thousands of people have electronically signed a parliamentary petition calling for revocation of Elon Musk's Canadian citizenship over his role in the Trump administration, which is pointedly...

1h ago

Pope Francis is in critical condition after a long respiratory crisis, requiring oxygen at high flow

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis was in critical condition Saturday after he suffered a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis while being treated for pneumonia and a complex lung infection, the Vatican said. ...

1h ago

Minor earthquake recorded near Chatham, Ont.: Earthquakes Canada

Earthquakes Canada says a 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded near Chatham, Ont., on Friday afternoon. The agency says no damage was reported and none would be expected for an earthquake of that magnitude. It...

2h ago

