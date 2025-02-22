1 man in custody following alleged stabbing near Moss Park
Posted February 22, 2025 6:32 pm.
Toronto police are investigating an alleged stabbing near Moss Park that injured one man late Friday afternoon.
According to police, a male victim was located with injuries near Sherbourne Street and Shuter Street at approximately 5:51 p.m. Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers say they have one male suspect in custody. An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.