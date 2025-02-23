1 person sent to hospital after alleged stabbing near TTC bus stop

Toronto police tape. Photo: CITYNEWS.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 23, 2025 7:38 pm.

Toronto police are investigating an altercation that seriously injured one person and sent them to a hospital early Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the Bendale-Glen Andrew neighbourhood in Scarborough, near Progress Avenue and Borough Drive, at approximately 6:13 p.m. for reports that someone had been stabbed near a TTC bus stop

A victim was located at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by paramedics.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene on foot. However, no description was released.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

34 people treated for heart attacks at Newmarket hospital after shovelling snow

At Southlake Health in Newmarket, the hospital says medical staff treated 34 patients who had heart attacks while shovelling snow during last week's snowstorms. According to Southlake Health, the staff...

1h ago

Pope Francis in critical condition with early kidney failure but remains alert

Pope Francis remained in critical condition Sunday and blood tests showed early kidney failure but he remains alert, responsive and attended Mass, the Vatican said, as the 88-year-old pontiff battles pneumonia...

5h ago

Multiple Canadian cities hold rallies to mark third anniversary of Ukraine invasion

MONTREAL — People gathered in cities across Canada on Sunday on the eve of the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, amid fears of a withdrawal of U.S. support. Rallies were held at...

1h ago

Toronto-based rapper wanted in alleged east end assault

A Toronto-based rapper is wanted in connection with an alleged assault in the east end of the city. Investigators say they were called to the Pape Avenue and Danforth Avenue area just before 4 a.m....

8h ago

Top Stories

34 people treated for heart attacks at Newmarket hospital after shovelling snow

At Southlake Health in Newmarket, the hospital says medical staff treated 34 patients who had heart attacks while shovelling snow during last week's snowstorms. According to Southlake Health, the staff...

1h ago

Pope Francis in critical condition with early kidney failure but remains alert

Pope Francis remained in critical condition Sunday and blood tests showed early kidney failure but he remains alert, responsive and attended Mass, the Vatican said, as the 88-year-old pontiff battles pneumonia...

5h ago

Multiple Canadian cities hold rallies to mark third anniversary of Ukraine invasion

MONTREAL — People gathered in cities across Canada on Sunday on the eve of the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, amid fears of a withdrawal of U.S. support. Rallies were held at...

1h ago

Toronto-based rapper wanted in alleged east end assault

A Toronto-based rapper is wanted in connection with an alleged assault in the east end of the city. Investigators say they were called to the Pape Avenue and Danforth Avenue area just before 4 a.m....

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Rain and wet snow on the way

A mix of snow and rain is expected to hit the GTA this week. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.
2:03
OPP issue warning after snow fort tragedy near Montreal

After a 13-year-old girl died following a snow fort collapse in Quebec, OPP are reminding Ontario families to use caution and supervise outdoor play with children. David Zura explains.

2:39
Smart phone app promotes Canadian products

People may be looking for a specific line that says "Canadian made or Canadian owned," which can sometimes be confusing for consumers, but a new app called check the label is taking the guesswork out of shopping.
2:30
Hamas frees final living hostages to be released under first phase of Gaza ceasefire

6 Israeli hostages have been released by Hamas, marking the last living hostages who will return home under phase one of the ceasefire agreement. Karling Donoghue takes a look at the release operation.
2:31
Final day of advance voting in Ontario election

One weekend only to cast your ballot. It's the last day of advance voting in the province as we enter the final days of the snap Ontario election. Afua Baah reports.

More Videos