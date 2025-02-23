Toronto police are investigating an altercation that seriously injured one person and sent them to a hospital early Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the Bendale-Glen Andrew neighbourhood in Scarborough, near Progress Avenue and Borough Drive, at approximately 6:13 p.m. for reports that someone had been stabbed near a TTC bus stop

A victim was located at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by paramedics.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene on foot. However, no description was released.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing.