Xi tells Putin that China is pleased with Russia’s efforts to end Ukraine war

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping via videoconference at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 24, 2025 6:18 am.

Last Updated February 24, 2025 6:35 am.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s President Xi Jinping had a call with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday and said he was pleased with Moscow’s efforts to hold a summit with the U.S. toward ending the war in Ukraine, state broadcaster reported.

Putin updated Xi on the latest contacts with the U.S., according to CCTV, which didn’t give further details.

Xi said that “China is pleased to see that Russia and relevant parties have made positive efforts to resolve the crisis,” according to CCTV.

The Chinese side “expressed support” for the dialogue between Russia and the U.S. and said it is prepared to assist to peacefully resolve the conflict, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

The call came as a dozen leaders from Europe and Canada visited Ukraine’s capital on Monday to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion and show their support for Kyiv.

Xi also reiterated China’s stance, which includes a “Friends of Peace” group established last September with several other countries, to promote efforts to end the war. China and Brazil issued a joint peace plan last year that calls for a peace conference with both Ukraine and Russia and no expansion of the battlefield.

Xi and Putin have had a close relationship, which is also reflected in the countries’ ties. China has become a major customer for Russian oil and gas and a source of key technologies following sweeping Western sanctions on Moscow.

The Associated Press

