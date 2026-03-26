Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Rexdale

A man in his 50s was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Rexdale on Thursday night.

Toronto police say the crash occurred at Rexdale Boulevard and Queen’s Plate Drive just before 9 p.m.

Paramedics tell CityNews a man was taken to a trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

No further details as to what led up to the crash have been released.