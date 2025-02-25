Ontario election 2025: Leaders make stops in Ottawa, London, GTA as countdown begins

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner, left to right, Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie, Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, and Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles pose for a photo before the Ontario Leaders' debate at CBC's Broadcast Centre, in Toronto, Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 25, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 25, 2025 5:04 am.

Ontario’s main political party leaders will be making multiple campaign stops today as the countdown to Thursday’s vote begins.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is set to hold a news conference in Ottawa this morning before making stops in Manotick and Stittsvile and then heading to Mississauga later in the day.

Ford released his party’s official platform on Monday — just three days before election day — and it contains $40 billion worth of promises but not a full costing breakdown.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles is starting her day in London before making stops in Cambridge and Waterloo on her way back to Toronto.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will spend the day in Toronto and make an announcement there in the morning.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will spend a second consecutive day in Ontario’s cottage country, starting with a news conference in Huntsville.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Liberal leadership debate: Candidates reveal how they would stand up to Donald Trump

How Canada should stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump’s many threats against the economy and sovereignty of its northern neighbour was a running theme of Monday night’s French-language Liberal...

6h ago

Trump says tariffs starting on Canada and Mexico in March

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that his tariffs on Canada and Mexico are starting next month, ending a monthlong suspension on the planned import taxes that could potentially hurt economic growth...

11h ago

Ontario election 2025: How, where and when you can vote

After months of hinting from Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, it became official that Ontarians will head to the polls for a Feb. 27 election. You can vote by mail, at your local election office, at an advance...

16h ago

Brampton man arrested in $1.5M trailer and freight theft case: police

Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged a Brampton man in connection with trailer and freight theft that, to date, has totalled more than $1.5 million in stolen goods. Authorities received multiple...

28m ago

