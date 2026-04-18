Suspect images released in alleged attack on Muslim woman on bus in Scarborough

Toronto police have released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault aboard a transit bus earlier in the week.

Investigators say on April 13, a man approached someone while on a Durham transit bus and made derogatory and anti-Muslim comments before assaulting them. He then exited the bus in the Progress Avenue and Milner Avenue area of Scarborough.

Police say the man and the woman were not known to each other.

In a brief video posted on X by the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), a man can be heard swearing at the woman and saying the word “terror” at least twice before he lunges and kicks at her.

It’s not clear if the kick struck the woman, but a police release on Saturday said the woman suffered minor injuries.

We are outraged by a recent incident of Islamophobia that occurred on the Durham Transit. A hijabi women travelling between Scarborough and Ajax was allegedly both verbally and physically assaulted.



A man allegedly began yelling at her telling her to “f*** off, “b****, don’t sit… pic.twitter.com/EgAlXbKWv2 — NCCM (@nccm) April 15, 2026

“We are outraged by a recent incident of Islamophobia that occurred on the Durham Transit,” the NCCM said in the social media post. “A hijabi women travelling between Scarborough and Ajax was allegedly both verbally and physically assaulted.”

“The incident further escalated when the man began to physically assault her. Another hijabi passenger on the bus intervened.”

Police say the man is described as between 30 to 40 years old, with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a camouflage baseball hat with a Canada logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Police add the hate-crime unit is investigating the incident. If someone is charged and convicted of an offence believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate, the judge in the case can take hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.