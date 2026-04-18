Suspect images released in alleged attack on Muslim woman on bus in Scarborough

Photos of a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault aboard a transit bus in Scarborough. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted April 18, 2026 9:39 am.

Toronto police have released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault aboard a transit bus earlier in the week.

Investigators say on April 13, a man approached someone while on a Durham transit bus and made derogatory and anti-Muslim comments before assaulting them. He then exited the bus in the Progress Avenue and Milner Avenue area of Scarborough.

Police say the man and the woman were not known to each other.

In a brief video posted on X by the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), a man can be heard swearing at the woman and saying the word “terror” at least twice before he lunges and kicks at her.

It’s not clear if the kick struck the woman, but a police release on Saturday said the woman suffered minor injuries.

“We are outraged by a recent incident of Islamophobia that occurred on the Durham Transit,” the NCCM said in the social media post. “A hijabi women travelling between Scarborough and Ajax was allegedly both verbally and physically assaulted.”

“The incident further escalated when the man began to physically assault her. Another hijabi passenger on the bus intervened.”

Police say the man is described as between 30 to 40 years old, with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a camouflage baseball hat with a Canada logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Police add the hate-crime unit is investigating the incident. If someone is charged and convicted of an offence believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate, the judge in the case can take hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Gas prices set to fall dramatically over next several days

The roller-coaster ride at the gas pumps is set to continue this weekend, with prices set to drop dramatically over the next several days. En-Pro tells CityNews that prices are expected to drop seven...

37m ago

Special weather statement as showers, thunderstorms sweep across Toronto and GTHA

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA as showers and a risk of thunderstorms sweep across the region on Saturday. Environment Canada says a cold front will move into southern...

3h ago

Iran says it has closed Strait of Hormuz again over US blockade

CAIRO (AP) — The standoff over the Strait of Hormuz quickly escalated again Saturday as Iran reversed its reopening of the crucial waterway and fired on ships attempting to pass, in retaliation after...

23m ago

More cases of salmonella infection confirmed in outbreak tied to Hamilton restaurant

More cases of salmonella infection have been confirmed as public health officials continue to investigate an outbreak of the food-borne illness linked to a Hamilton restaurant. A spokesperson for Hamilton...

3h ago

Top Stories

Gas prices set to fall dramatically over next several days

The roller-coaster ride at the gas pumps is set to continue this weekend, with prices set to drop dramatically over the next several days. En-Pro tells CityNews that prices are expected to drop seven...

37m ago

Special weather statement as showers, thunderstorms sweep across Toronto and GTHA

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA as showers and a risk of thunderstorms sweep across the region on Saturday. Environment Canada says a cold front will move into southern...

3h ago

Iran says it has closed Strait of Hormuz again over US blockade

CAIRO (AP) — The standoff over the Strait of Hormuz quickly escalated again Saturday as Iran reversed its reopening of the crucial waterway and fired on ships attempting to pass, in retaliation after...

23m ago

More cases of salmonella infection confirmed in outbreak tied to Hamilton restaurant

More cases of salmonella infection have been confirmed as public health officials continue to investigate an outbreak of the food-borne illness linked to a Hamilton restaurant. A spokesperson for Hamilton...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
Air Canada suspends some flights to New York amid rising fuel costs

Air Canada announced it will be temporarily suspending flights from Toronto and Montreal to New York's JFK airport between June and October over rising fuel costs.

19h ago

2:09
Canada joins virtual call with world leader on Strait of Hormuz

Prime Minister Mark Carney joined a virtual call with world leaders to discuss the situation in the Strait of Hormuz as tensions in the Middle East remain uncertain despite a temporary ceasefire.

22h ago

1:33
Luxury car crashes near Casa Loma, one person arrested

A late‑night crash involving a high‑end sports car sent two people to the hospital and led to an impaired driving arrest near Casa Loma.

April 17, 2026 10:39 am EST EST

3:40
Ford government purchased $28.9M private jet for premier

The Ontario government has confirmed it has purchased a used Challenger 650 jet to support the premier’s travel across the province, Canada, and the United States.

23h ago

6:58
‘You can choose to live’: CityNews’ Cynthia Mulligan on finding strength during her cancer journey

As April marks Cancer Awareness Month, CityNews chief correspondent and anchor Cynthia Mulligan shares her journey throughout her treatment and finding strength from her family.

23h ago

More Videos