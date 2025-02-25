Public safety minister heads to Washington to discuss efforts to fight fentanyl trafficking

Public Safety Minister David McGuinty speaks with reporters in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. McGuinty is headed to Washington to discuss the latest efforts by Canada and the United States to fight deadly fentanyl.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Jesmeen Gill, The Canadian Press

Posted February 25, 2025 1:15 pm.

Last Updated February 25, 2025 3:05 pm.

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister David McGuinty is headed to Washington to discuss the latest efforts by Canada and the United States to fight deadly fentanyl.

Joining McGuinty is newly appointed “fentanyl czar” Kevin Brosseau and representatives of the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency.

The Canadians are slated to meet senators and senior White House officials during the visit, which concludes Friday.

The meetings will unfold against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest threat to impose widespread tariffs against Canadian products.

Trump’s executive order to implement 25 per cent tariffs on all imports from Canada, with a 10 per cent levy on energy, was delayed until March 4 after Canada agreed to introduce new border security measures.

While the original order was tied to the southbound flow of fentanyl, the president said earlier this month the pause would allow time to reach a “final economic deal.”

U.S. border patrol statistics indicate less than one per cent of fentanyl seized is found at the northern border.

However, Canadian officials have expressed a willingness do more to combat production and sale of the drug.

In a social media post Tuesday, McGuinty said the two countries “must work together” to keep communities safe and to “grow our integrated economies.”

Canada recently listed seven transnational criminal organizations as terrorist entities under the Criminal Code to fight fentanyl trafficking.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.

Jesmeen Gill, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Not acceptable:' Olivia Chow calls for full review of Toronto's winter operations

Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants city staff to thoroughly review the contracts with private companies hired to do snow removal for Toronto amid criticism of the removal process after a series of storms...

3h ago

Beaches-East York MPP office fire not suspicious: Toronto police

Liberal MPP Mary Margaret McMahon's constituency office burned down during the early hours of Saturday morning in what she calls a "devastating" fire. Police were called to the office on Glebemount...

2h ago

Hamilton police search landfill for missing woman, boyfriend refusing to cooperate with investigation

Hamilton homicide detectives are searching the city's landfill site for a woman who disappeared two months ago under mysterious circumstances. During a press conference on Tuesday, acting Det. Sgt....

1h ago

Ontario shifts from Pap to HPV test for cervical cancer screening, but no at-home kits yet

Ontario will replace its main method of cervical cancer screening next week to a more accurate and less frequent test, but the dreaded speculum exam is not in the rear-view just yet. Human papillomavirus...

47m ago

Top Stories

'Not acceptable:' Olivia Chow calls for full review of Toronto's winter operations

Mayor Olivia Chow said she wants city staff to thoroughly review the contracts with private companies hired to do snow removal for Toronto amid criticism of the removal process after a series of storms...

3h ago

Beaches-East York MPP office fire not suspicious: Toronto police

Liberal MPP Mary Margaret McMahon's constituency office burned down during the early hours of Saturday morning in what she calls a "devastating" fire. Police were called to the office on Glebemount...

2h ago

Hamilton police search landfill for missing woman, boyfriend refusing to cooperate with investigation

Hamilton homicide detectives are searching the city's landfill site for a woman who disappeared two months ago under mysterious circumstances. During a press conference on Tuesday, acting Det. Sgt....

1h ago

Ontario shifts from Pap to HPV test for cervical cancer screening, but no at-home kits yet

Ontario will replace its main method of cervical cancer screening next week to a more accurate and less frequent test, but the dreaded speculum exam is not in the rear-view just yet. Human papillomavirus...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

3:17
North York landlord challenging city on bylaw violation

Solomon Mayer owns two homes in North York both of which were recently slapped with notices of bylaw violations. Pat Taney with why he calls the move unfair and one he says could have huge implications on other homeowners.

2h ago

2:03
Advanced voting numbers down from previous Ontario elections

The numbers are in following last week’s advanced voting, and it’s fueling concerns about low voter turnout, as is all the snow. Michelle Mackey has everything you need to know about casting your ballot.

4h ago

2:05
Mayor Olivia Chow asks for review of Toronto's snow clearing contracts

More than a week after snow stopped falling many Toronto sidewalks remain treacherous, something Olivia Chow calls "unacceptable." Chow has asked for a review of the private contracts governing snow removal.

21h ago

2:49
Warm temperatures to only last the week

Warm and rainy conditions this week before bitter cold returns on Sunday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

2:04
"It was a bit of a shock", Jordan Romano on Jays move

Former Blue Jay Jordan Romano spoke to CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about signing with the Philadelphia Phillies and how surprised he was the Jays sent him to free agency.

23h ago

More Videos