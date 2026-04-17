3 people rushed to hospital after Mississauga townhouse fire

Photo shows the scene of a fire in Mississauga. (CityNews/David Misener)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 17, 2026 8:54 pm.

Three people were rushed to a hospital in serious condition Friday evening following a residential fire in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to 3079 Fifth Line West, near Erin Mills Parkway and Dundas Street at approximately 6 p.m. for reports of a townhouse on fire.

Police say a man in his 50s made it out of the home while a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s remained trapped inside.

According to officials at the scene, the fire broke out in the basement and the main floor of the home. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

All three residents were brought to a hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

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