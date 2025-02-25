A Quebec woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing a marked security vehicle and attempting to flee police while impaired in Whitby.

In the early hours of Feb. 24, around 1:40 a.m., Durham Regional Police Service officers responded to a report of an active vehicle theft. Reports indicated that an unidentified woman had stolen a marked security vehicle and fled the scene.

Police said the officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but the woman failed to comply. She was eventually boxed in by police at a red light and arrested without incident.

She was removed from the vehicle, and police determined that the woman was under the influence of alcohol.

Jessica Pomerleau, 40, of Quebec, is charged with theft of the motor vehicle, operation while impaired, flight from a peace officer, mischief/damage to property under $5,000 and operation while impaired – exceeding blood alcohol concentration.

The accused was held for a bail hearing. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.