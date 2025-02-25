Richmond Hill man charged in connection with email fraud scheme

A man from Richmond Hill is facing multiple fraud-related charges in connection to an email scheme that was allegedly used to swindle thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims.

York Regional Police (YRP) began their investigation in January after two victims reported receiving strange unsolicited emails stating that they owed money to businesses.

Officers say the suspect was able to use these emails to gain access to the victims’ computers and “make it appear as though they were accidentally credited $45,000 to their bank account.”

According to authorities, the suspect would then tell the victims they needed to pay back the money in cash to avoid being taxed. He would then pick up the cash from the victim’s residences.

On Feb. 20, YRP arrested 31-year-old Xiao Su of Richmond Hill in connection with the scam.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in the city, where police recovered “a large quantity” of cash.

Su has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police believe there may be more victims and say their investigation is ongoing.