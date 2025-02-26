The Big Story
Countdown to tariffs: how much is it going to cost you?
Posted February 26, 2025 7:14 am.
It’s less than a week to go before U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to put a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods.
After that happens, the Government of Canada will respond with tariffs of our own, and everything on which those tariffs apply will get more expensive.
The fears are very real. There are concerns Canada will enter a recession, that the Canadian dollar will take a hit, and that hundreds of thousands of jobs could be on the line.
Host David Smith speaks with University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe about what it could mean for you and for the economy.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.