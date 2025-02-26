Countdown to tariffs: how much is it going to cost you?

It’s less than a week to go before U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to put a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods.

After that happens, the Government of Canada will respond with tariffs of our own, and everything on which those tariffs apply will get more expensive.

The fears are very real. There are concerns Canada will enter a recession, that the Canadian dollar will take a hit, and that hundreds of thousands of jobs could be on the line.

Host David Smith speaks with University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe about what it could mean for you and for the economy.