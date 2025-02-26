The Big Story

Countdown to tariffs: how much is it going to cost you?

Canadian money: various denominations of Bank of Canada/Banque du Canada polymer banknotes. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley Copyright Bayne Stanley 2019

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted February 26, 2025 7:14 am.

It’s less than a week to go before U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to put a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods.

After that happens, the Government of Canada will respond with tariffs of our own, and everything on which those tariffs apply will get more expensive.

The fears are very real. There are concerns Canada will enter a recession, that the Canadian dollar will take a hit, and that hundreds of thousands of jobs could be on the line.

Host David Smith speaks with University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe about what it could mean for you and for the economy.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Top Stories

Man charged with impaired driving after wrong-way crash on Gardiner ends in fall through construction site

A man is facing impaired driving charges after driving the wrong way on the Gardiner Expressway and falling into a construction site and through a hole on Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the...

updated

3h ago

Ontario election: Party leaders making multiple stops on last full day of campaigning

Ontario’s main political party leaders are making multiple stops across the province today with their final pitches to voters ahead of election day on Thursday. Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford...

3h ago

'Stop going to Florida': Liberal leadership candidates outline plans to hit back at Trump during English debate

For the second day in a row, U.S. President Donald Trump's trade threats were the focus of many moments of the Liberal leadership debate in Montreal Tuesday. Twenty-four hours after debating in French...

9h ago

Toronto family fights City Hall over bylaw violation; says rule will hurt landlords, tenants

A family in North York reached out to Speakers Corner after being hit with a notice of violating Toronto bylaws, which they say isn't only unfair but will impact many other homeowners and tenants across...

2h ago

