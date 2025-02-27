ONTARIO ELECTION
Ontario election results across Toronto and the GTA
Posted February 27, 2025 5:09 pm.
Last Updated February 27, 2025 8:49 pm.
Residents across Toronto and the GTA went to the polls for the 2025 Ontario election to elect a winning party and Members of the Provincial Parliament (MPP).
Most polls will close at 9 p.m., but nine polls have had their hours extended, including King—Vaughan, Spadina – Fort York, Parkdale High Park, Humber River Black Creek and York Centre. The reason for the extension was not provided by Elections Ontario.
In the table below, find MPP incumbents and winners as they get declared across the region. Check back regularly as updates will be made as results roll in.
Live Ontario election results
Durham Region
|Electoral District
|Incumbent
|Winner
|Ajax
|Patrice Barnes
|TBD
|Durham
|Todd McCarthy
|TBD
|Oshawa
|Jennifer French
|TBD
|Pickering—Uxbridge
|Peter Bethlenfalvy
|TBD
|Whitby
|Lorne Coe
|TBD
Halton Region
|Electoral District
|Incumbent
|Winner
|Burlington
|Natalie Pierre
|TBD
|Milton
|Zee Hamid
|TBD
|Oakville
|Stephen Crawford
|TBD
|Oakville North—Burlington
|Effie Triantafilopoulos
|TBD
|Wellington—Halton Hills
|Ted Arnott
|TBD
Hamilton
|Electoral District
|Incumbent
|Winner
|Flamborough—Glanbrook
|Donna Skelly
|TBD
|Hamilton Centre
|Sarah Jama
|TBD
|Hamilton East—Stoney Creek
|Neil Lumsden
|TBD
|Hamilton Mountain
|Monique Taylor
|TBD
|Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas
|Sandy Shaw
|TBD
Peel Region
|Electoral District
|Incumbent
|Winner
|Brampton Centre
|Charmaine Williams
|TBD
|Brampton East
|Hardeep Grewal
|TBD
|Brampton North
|Graham McGregor
|TBD
|Brampton South
|Prabmeet Sarkaria
|TBD
|Brampton West
|Amarjot Sandhu
|TBD
|Dufferin—Caledon
|Sylvia Jones
|TBD
|Mississauga Centre
|Natalia Kusendova
|TBD
|Mississauga East—Cooksville
|Kaleed Rasheed
|TBD
|Mississauga—Erin Mills
|Sheref Sabawy
|TBD
|Mississauga—Lakeshore
|Rudy Cuzzetto
|TBD
|Mississauga—Malton
|Deepak Anand
|TBD
|Mississauga—Streetsville
|Nina Tangri
|TBD
Toronto
|Electoral District
|Incumbent
|Winner
|Beaches—East York
|Mary-Margaret McMahon
|TBD
|Davenport
|Marit Stiles
|TBD
|Don Valley East
|Adil Shamji
|TBD
|Don Valley North
|Vincent Ke
|TBD
|Don Valley West
|Stephanie Bowman
|TBD
|Eglinton—Lawrence
|Robin Martin
|TBD
|Etobicoke Centre
|Kinga Surma
|TBD
|Etobicoke—Lakeshore
|Christine Hogarth
|TBD
|Etobicoke North
|Doug Ford
|TBD
|Humber River—Black Creek
|Tom Rakocevic
|TBD
|Parkdale—High Park
|Bhutila Karpoche
|TBD
|Scarborough—Agincourt
|Aris Babikian
|TBD
|Scarborough Centre
|David Smith
|TBD
|Scarborough—Guildwood
|Andrea Hazell
|TBD
|Scarborough North
|Raymond Cho
|TBD
|Scarborough—Rouge Park
|Vijay Thanigasalam
|TBD
|Scarborough Southwest
|Doly Begum
|TBD
|Spadina—Fort York
|Chris Glover
|TBD
|Toronto Centre
|Kristyn Wong-Tam
|TBD
|Toronto—Danforth
|Peter Tabuns
|TBD
|Toronto—St. Paul’s
|Jill Andrew
|TBD
|University—Rosedale
|Jessica Bell
|TBD
|Willowdale
|Stan Cho
|TBD
|York Centre
|Michael Kerzner
|TBD
|York South—Weston
|Michael Ford
|TBD
York Region
|Electoral District
|Incumbent
|Winner
|Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill
|Michael Parsa
|TBD
|King—Vaughan
|Stephen Lecce
|TBD
|Markham—Stouffville
|Paul Calandra
|TBD
|Markham—Thornhill
|Logan Kanapathi
|TBD
|Markham—Unionville
|Billy Pang
|TBD
|Newmarket—Aurora
|Dawn Gallagher Murphy
|TBD
|Richmond Hill
|Daisy Wai
|TBD
|Thornhill
|Laura Smith
|TBD
|Vaughan—Woodbridge
|Michael Tibollo
|TBD
|York—Simcoe
|Caroline Mulroney
|TBD
Guelph
|Electoral District
|Incumbent
|Winner
|Guelph
|Mike Schreiner
|TBD