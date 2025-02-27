Residents across Toronto and the GTA went to the polls for the 2025 Ontario election to elect a winning party and Members of the Provincial Parliament (MPP).

Most polls will close at 9 p.m., but nine polls have had their hours extended, including King—Vaughan, Spadina – Fort York, Parkdale High Park, Humber River Black Creek and York Centre. The reason for the extension was not provided by Elections Ontario.

In the table below, find MPP incumbents and winners as they get declared across the region. Check back regularly as updates will be made as results roll in.

Live Ontario election results

Ontario election results across the GTA

Durham Region Electoral District Incumbent Winner Ajax Patrice Barnes TBD Durham Todd McCarthy TBD Oshawa Jennifer French TBD Pickering—Uxbridge Peter Bethlenfalvy TBD Whitby Lorne Coe TBD Text colour denotes party affiliation: PC – NDP – Liberal – Green – Independent

Halton Region Electoral District Incumbent Winner Burlington Natalie Pierre TBD Milton Zee Hamid TBD Oakville Stephen Crawford TBD Oakville North—Burlington Effie Triantafilopoulos TBD Wellington—Halton Hills Ted Arnott TBD Text colour denotes party affiliation: PC – NDP – Liberal – Green – Independent

Hamilton Electoral District Incumbent Winner Flamborough—Glanbrook Donna Skelly TBD Hamilton Centre Sarah Jama TBD Hamilton East—Stoney Creek Neil Lumsden TBD Hamilton Mountain Monique Taylor TBD Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas Sandy Shaw TBD Text colour denotes party affiliation: PC – NDP – Liberal – Green – Independent

Peel Region Electoral District Incumbent Winner Brampton Centre Charmaine Williams TBD Brampton East Hardeep Grewal TBD Brampton North Graham McGregor TBD Brampton South Prabmeet Sarkaria TBD Brampton West Amarjot Sandhu TBD Dufferin—Caledon Sylvia Jones TBD Mississauga Centre Natalia Kusendova TBD Mississauga East—Cooksville Kaleed Rasheed TBD Mississauga—Erin Mills Sheref Sabawy TBD Mississauga—Lakeshore Rudy Cuzzetto TBD Mississauga—Malton Deepak Anand TBD Mississauga—Streetsville Nina Tangri TBD Text colour denotes party affiliation: PC – NDP – Liberal – Green – Independent

Toronto Electoral District Incumbent Winner Beaches—East York Mary-Margaret McMahon TBD Davenport Marit Stiles TBD Don Valley East Adil Shamji TBD Don Valley North Vincent Ke TBD Don Valley West Stephanie Bowman TBD Eglinton—Lawrence Robin Martin TBD Etobicoke Centre Kinga Surma TBD Etobicoke—Lakeshore Christine Hogarth TBD Etobicoke North Doug Ford TBD Humber River—Black Creek Tom Rakocevic TBD Parkdale—High Park Bhutila Karpoche TBD Scarborough—Agincourt Aris Babikian TBD Scarborough Centre David Smith TBD Scarborough—Guildwood Andrea Hazell TBD Scarborough North Raymond Cho TBD Scarborough—Rouge Park Vijay Thanigasalam TBD Scarborough Southwest Doly Begum TBD Spadina—Fort York Chris Glover TBD Toronto Centre Kristyn Wong-Tam TBD Toronto—Danforth Peter Tabuns TBD Toronto—St. Paul’s Jill Andrew TBD University—Rosedale Jessica Bell TBD Willowdale Stan Cho TBD York Centre Michael Kerzner TBD York South—Weston Michael Ford TBD Text colour denotes party affiliation: PC – NDP – Liberal – Green – Independent

York Region Electoral District Incumbent Winner Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill Michael Parsa TBD King—Vaughan Stephen Lecce TBD Markham—Stouffville Paul Calandra TBD Markham—Thornhill Logan Kanapathi TBD Markham—Unionville Billy Pang TBD Newmarket—Aurora Dawn Gallagher Murphy TBD Richmond Hill Daisy Wai TBD Thornhill Laura Smith TBD Vaughan—Woodbridge Michael Tibollo TBD York—Simcoe Caroline Mulroney TBD Text colour denotes party affiliation: PC – NDP – Liberal – Green – Independent

Guelph Electoral District Incumbent Winner Guelph Mike Schreiner TBD Text colour denotes party affiliation: PC – NDP – Liberal – Green – Independent

Ontario election riding map