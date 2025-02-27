ONTARIO ELECTION

Ontario election results across Toronto and the GTA

The latest updates and breaking news, now available around the clock. Check back in with us at any time to find out what's happening, and always be the first to know. CityNews, Everywhere.

By CityNews Staff

Posted February 27, 2025 5:09 pm.

Last Updated February 27, 2025 8:49 pm.

Residents across Toronto and the GTA went to the polls for the 2025 Ontario election to elect a winning party and Members of the Provincial Parliament (MPP).

Most polls will close at 9 p.m., but nine polls have had their hours extended, including King—Vaughan, Spadina – Fort York, Parkdale High Park, Humber River Black Creek and York Centre. The reason for the extension was not provided by Elections Ontario.

In the table below, find MPP incumbents and winners as they get declared across the region. Check back regularly as updates will be made as results roll in.

Catch our live election show on CityNews 24/7 and 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE!

Live Ontario election results

Ontario election results across the GTA

Durham Region

Electoral DistrictIncumbentWinner
AjaxPatrice BarnesTBD
DurhamTodd McCarthyTBD
OshawaJennifer FrenchTBD
Pickering—UxbridgePeter BethlenfalvyTBD
WhitbyLorne CoeTBD
Text colour denotes party affiliation: PCNDPLiberalGreenIndependent
Halton Region

Electoral DistrictIncumbentWinner
BurlingtonNatalie PierreTBD
MiltonZee HamidTBD
OakvilleStephen CrawfordTBD
Oakville North—BurlingtonEffie TriantafilopoulosTBD
Wellington—Halton HillsTed ArnottTBD
Text colour denotes party affiliation: PCNDPLiberalGreenIndependent
Hamilton

Electoral DistrictIncumbentWinner
Flamborough—GlanbrookDonna SkellyTBD
Hamilton CentreSarah JamaTBD
Hamilton East—Stoney CreekNeil LumsdenTBD
Hamilton MountainMonique TaylorTBD
Hamilton West—Ancaster—DundasSandy ShawTBD
Text colour denotes party affiliation: PCNDPLiberalGreenIndependent
Peel Region

Electoral DistrictIncumbentWinner
Brampton CentreCharmaine WilliamsTBD
Brampton EastHardeep GrewalTBD
Brampton NorthGraham McGregorTBD
Brampton SouthPrabmeet SarkariaTBD
Brampton WestAmarjot SandhuTBD
Dufferin—CaledonSylvia JonesTBD
Mississauga CentreNatalia KusendovaTBD
Mississauga East—CooksvilleKaleed RasheedTBD
Mississauga—Erin MillsSheref SabawyTBD
Mississauga—LakeshoreRudy CuzzettoTBD
Mississauga—MaltonDeepak AnandTBD
Mississauga—StreetsvilleNina TangriTBD
Text colour denotes party affiliation: PCNDPLiberalGreenIndependent
Toronto

Electoral DistrictIncumbentWinner
Beaches—East YorkMary-Margaret McMahonTBD
DavenportMarit StilesTBD
Don Valley EastAdil ShamjiTBD
Don Valley NorthVincent KeTBD
Don Valley WestStephanie BowmanTBD
Eglinton—LawrenceRobin MartinTBD
Etobicoke CentreKinga SurmaTBD
Etobicoke—LakeshoreChristine HogarthTBD
Etobicoke NorthDoug FordTBD
Humber River—Black CreekTom RakocevicTBD
Parkdale—High ParkBhutila KarpocheTBD
Scarborough—AgincourtAris BabikianTBD
Scarborough CentreDavid SmithTBD
Scarborough—GuildwoodAndrea HazellTBD
Scarborough NorthRaymond ChoTBD
Scarborough—Rouge ParkVijay ThanigasalamTBD
Scarborough SouthwestDoly BegumTBD
Spadina—Fort YorkChris GloverTBD
Toronto CentreKristyn Wong-TamTBD
Toronto—DanforthPeter TabunsTBD
Toronto—St. Paul’sJill AndrewTBD
University—RosedaleJessica BellTBD
WillowdaleStan ChoTBD
York CentreMichael KerznerTBD
York South—WestonMichael FordTBD
Text colour denotes party affiliation: PCNDPLiberalGreenIndependent
York Region

Electoral DistrictIncumbentWinner
Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond HillMichael ParsaTBD
King—VaughanStephen LecceTBD
Markham—StouffvillePaul CalandraTBD
Markham—ThornhillLogan KanapathiTBD
Markham—UnionvilleBilly PangTBD
Newmarket—AuroraDawn Gallagher MurphyTBD
Richmond HillDaisy WaiTBD
ThornhillLaura SmithTBD
Vaughan—WoodbridgeMichael TibolloTBD
York—SimcoeCaroline MulroneyTBD
Text colour denotes party affiliation: PCNDPLiberalGreenIndependent
Guelph

Electoral DistrictIncumbentWinner
GuelphMike SchreinerTBD
Text colour denotes party affiliation: PCNDPLiberalGreenIndependent

Ontario election riding map

Ontario Election | Latest stories

Ontario election results across Toronto and the GTA

Residents across Toronto and the GTA went to the polls for the 2025 Ontario election to elect a winning party and Members of the Provincial Parliament (MPP). Most polls will close at 9 p.m., but nine…

ONTARIO ELECTION

0m ago

Ontario voters with disabilities face barriers in winter election: advocates

As Ontarians head to the polls in a rare winter election, disability advocates say additional barriers created by snowy and icy conditions could have been avoided and are calling on the province to make…

4h ago

Ontario election 2025: Key ridings to watch in the GTA

Several ridings across the GTA represent important seats for all four main political parties. The Progressive Conservatives are expected to keep their majority in the provincial legislature based on the…

ONTARIO ELECTION

1h ago

Ontario voters head to the polls for election day after snap winter campaign

Ontario’s political party leaders have criss-crossed the province, released their platforms and made their pitches over the past month — now it’s decision day for voters. It has been an unusual election,…

12h ago

See More
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario election 2025: Key ridings to watch in the GTA

Several ridings across the GTA represent important seats for all four main political parties. The Progressive Conservatives are expected to keep their majority in the provincial legislature based on the...

ONTARIO ELECTION

1h ago

SIU says 17-year-old killed in shootout was attempting to lure police and kill them

A 17-year-old Aurora teen who was gunned down in a hail of bullets last October was attempting to lure police and kill them, according to a report issued Thursday by the province's Special Investigations...

2h ago

Repeat offender accused of breaking into retirement facility, robbing seniors

York Regional Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who is accused of breaking into a retirement home in Newmarket at least six times. Authorities say the suspect pretended to be a personal support...

4h ago

2 suspects accused of breaking into a home and stealing $150,000 of luxury items

Toronto police are on the hunt for two suspects who are accused of breaking into a home in The Annex and stealing more than $150,000 of luxury items, including watches, jewellery and handbags. Officers...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario election 2025: Key ridings to watch in the GTA

Several ridings across the GTA represent important seats for all four main political parties. The Progressive Conservatives are expected to keep their majority in the provincial legislature based on the...

ONTARIO ELECTION

1h ago

SIU says 17-year-old killed in shootout was attempting to lure police and kill them

A 17-year-old Aurora teen who was gunned down in a hail of bullets last October was attempting to lure police and kill them, according to a report issued Thursday by the province's Special Investigations...

2h ago

Repeat offender accused of breaking into retirement facility, robbing seniors

York Regional Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who is accused of breaking into a retirement home in Newmarket at least six times. Authorities say the suspect pretended to be a personal support...

4h ago

2 suspects accused of breaking into a home and stealing $150,000 of luxury items

Toronto police are on the hunt for two suspects who are accused of breaking into a home in The Annex and stealing more than $150,000 of luxury items, including watches, jewellery and handbags. Officers...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:51
Legendary actor Gene Hackman passes away at age 95

Legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have bene found dead in their New Mexico home. Elizabeth Wagmeister takes a look back at Hackman's remarkable career.

8h ago

2:36
Corporate sponsors pull support from Pride Toronto amid DEI backlash

Pride Toronto is sounding the alarm after 3 corporate sponsors pulled funding for the event. As we hear from our Melissa Nakhavoly, it comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump signing an executive order to end DEI initiatives.

21h ago

2:31
LCBO to increase fees on all beers

The LCBO is set to increase its service fees on all beers, a move that craft breweries say will hurt their wallet and yours. Brandon Choghri with the response from small brewers, struggling to compete with their corporate counterparts.
2:34
Several Etobicoke businesses sue city over Bloor bike lanes

Several businesses in Etobicoke are taking the city to court, calling for the bike lanes on Bloor St. W. to be ripped up. Afua Baah reports.
2:04
Rain and snow on the way ahead of weekend cold

On and off light snow with some mixed precipitation on Thursday with areas north of the GTA seeing most of the snow accumulation.

More Videos