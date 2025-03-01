Two people arrested in shooting death of Isaiah Fogah last month

A 16-year-old boy has been identified at the victim gunned down inside an Etobicoke apartment building. Shauna Hunt with more on the investigation

By John Marchesan

Posted March 1, 2025 3:22 pm.

Last Updated March 1, 2025 3:24 pm.

A man and a teen have been charged with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Isaiah Fogah last month.

Fogah and a 19-year-old were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment complex in The East Mall and Rathburn Road area on February 4.

Both were taken to hospital where Fogah was later pronounced dead.

Police identified and arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting.

Elliut Xavier Yera, 18, of Toronto and 20-year-old Shamone Pompey-Thomas of Toronto have both been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded or restricted firearm.

Investigators did not say what relationship, if any, the pair had with Fogah and the other victim.

Top Stories

Trudeau off to security summit in London as Trump's Ukraine comments rile Europeans

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is travelling to London on Saturday ahead of a European defence summit Sunday seeking to set the conditions toward a lasting peace in Ukraine. The summit was announced...

30m ago

Canada's plans to fuel Ukraine's war effort with Russian cash, explained

OTTAWA — Canada is set to take its first steps toward expropriating assets held by the Russian government and sanctioned Russian citizens to help fund Ukraine's war effort — measures that could test...

7h ago

Chrystia Freeland talks Trump, U.S.-Canada relations and Liberal leadership race on Real Time with Bill Maher

Chrystia Freeland made an appearance on the American television talk show Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, where she discussed the Liberal leadership race, U.S.-Canada relations and how she’s ready...

42m ago

FedEx cargo plane makes emergency landing following bird strike, engine fire

A FedEx cargo plane made an emergency landing at a busy New Jersey airport on Saturday after a bird strike caused an engine fire that could be seen in the morning sky. The plane landed at...

2h ago

