Two people arrested in shooting death of Isaiah Fogah last month

A man and a teen have been charged with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Isaiah Fogah last month.

Fogah and a 19-year-old were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment complex in The East Mall and Rathburn Road area on February 4.

Both were taken to hospital where Fogah was later pronounced dead.

Police identified and arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting.

Elliut Xavier Yera, 18, of Toronto and 20-year-old Shamone Pompey-Thomas of Toronto have both been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded or restricted firearm.

Investigators did not say what relationship, if any, the pair had with Fogah and the other victim.