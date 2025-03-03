Trudeau set to visit King Charles before flying home to Ottawa after security summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, as he arrives to the Securing our Future Summit on Ukraine and European security at Lancaster House in London, U.K., on Sunday, March 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted March 3, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 3, 2025 5:20 am.

LONDON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau planned to meet with King Charles today before leaving London for Ottawa.

Trudeau was in London for a weekend security summit, making Canada the only non-European nation represented in talks on how to ensure a possible Ukraine ceasefire actually holds.

Analysts say Trudeau’s visit was meant to maintain Canada’s role in the transatlantic alliance, despite U.S. President Donald Trump pulling back from NATO and blaming Ukraine for Russia’s invasion.

Trudeau said he would raise matters with the King that are most important to Canadians, adding that Canada’s sovereignty and independence seem to be atop the public’s mind.

The visit would likely involve a helicopter ride to the Sandringham estate before Trudeau makes his way home to Ottawa.

The King is also set to welcome Trump to Britain at a later date, an invitation the British media has lambasted after a heated exchange in the White House where Trump scolded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

