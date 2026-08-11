Wildfire smoke, thunderstorms in store for Toronto this week

Wildfire smoke from western Ontario is once again making an appearance in Toronto this week with sunny but hazy conditions throughout Tuesday.

While the smoke is in the moderate range, it is staying aloft and not adversely affecting the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI), which remains low.

Outdoor activities are safe during low AQHI periods but it is expected to rise slightly on Wednesday. Thereafter a northerly wind will help dissipate the smoke and push it south, leaving clearer skies by Friday.

Southwestern Ontario will see storms with heavy downpours, hail and strong winds on Tuesday while Toronto will remain clear.

But Toronto will see on and off heavy downpours on Wednesday as a frontal boundary, which is separating the humid air from the not-so-humid air, approaches and acts as a trigger for thunderstorms.

The first round of storms is expected to pass through the City of Toronto between 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a break in the afternoon. Another round is expected between 3 to 6 p.m. These are estimated storm time windows and they could shift throughout the day. Expect changing weather conditions throughout the day and be prepared to take cover with short notice.

Conditions are clear for the rest of the night in the city, while areas west of Toronto will possibly see some evening storms as well.

Drivers are advised to drive as per the conditions and if you’re looking to get out on the water, it might not be the best day as conditions can change quickly and unexpectedly.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with more sunshine for the east GTA and a high near 29 C, while Friday and Saturday are mainly sunny with highs expected to be between 24 to 26 C.

Mugginess drops on Friday with a northeast wind direction but returns with rain on Sunday with afternoon showers and a humidex of 33.