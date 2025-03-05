Understanding the measles outbreak and what’s truly at stake

It’s a preventable crisis – that’s the message from many public health officials when describing the recent measles outbreaks in parts of Canada and the United States.

The highly contagious viral infection was considered eliminated in 1998 in Canada and in 2000 in the U.S., but a number of factors have contributed to its recent resurgence.

Host Melanie Ng speaks with Sabina Vohra-Miller, a Doctor of Public Health candidate and expert in clinical pharmacology and toxicology, about the mis/disinformation surrounding vaccinations and why this could be just the beginning.