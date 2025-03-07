Report: Blue Jays’ Guerrero Jr. says final ask in extension talks was under $600M

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks back to first base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Sportsnet

Posted March 7, 2025 5:55 am.

Last Updated March 7, 2025 5:56 am.

After failing to come to terms on a long-term extension with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this spring, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opened up about what he and his camp were looking for in negotiations on Thursday.

Guerrero had set a deadline for talks between his camps and the Blue Jays for the day of Toronto’s first full-squad workout at spring training — a day that came and passed without an agreement.

“It was the same number of years [as Juan Soto’s contract], but it didn’t reach [$600 million]. The last number we gave them as a counteroffer didn’t reach 600,” Guerrero said while speaking with ESPN’s Enrique Rojas and Ernesto Jerez.

“I know the business. I lowered the salary demands a bit, but I also lowered the number of years … I’m looking for 14 [years]. I would like 14, 15, even 20 if they give them to me, but doing it the right way.”

Soto, of course, received a 15-year, $765 million contract from the New York Mets earlier in the off-season after finishing third in AL MVP voting and helping the cross-town New York Yankees return to the World Series.

Guerrero is coming off an excellent season of his own. He batted .323 with 30 home runs, 103 RBIs and a .940 OPS, providing the Blue Jays some much-needed offensive production in a disappointing season.

Even though the soon-to-be 26-year-old enters 2025 with his future up in the air, Guerrero continues to insist that his focus remains on the field.

“There was an exchange [of salary figures]. The meetings lasted until the last day of the deadline, but they [the Blue Jays and Guerrero’s agents] couldn’t reach an agreement on the numbers. But as I’ve always said, just because we couldn’t reach an agreement, I’m not going to change the way I work. I have to keep working,” he added in his interview with ESPN.

Through seven games of Grapefruit League action, Guerrero has continued to produce at the plate. He’s hit one home run and owns a 1.121 OPS in the build-up for the regular season.

Trump's temporary pause on some tariffs brings little relief to Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump's stiff duties have been temporarily paused on some Canadian products, bringing little relief as the tariff threat continues to hang over America's closest neighbour. Trump...

1h ago

'We stand with Canada': Americans who live here show solidarity amid Trump's threats

Kimberly Waletich isn't Canadian.  But when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on fellow citizens to "proudly wave our flag" on national flag day last month, she hung the Maple Leaf outside her...

1h ago

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is going ahead with a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

14h ago

Trump announces one-month tariff pause on some Canadian goods, Canada halts second tariff wave

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing tariffs on some Canadian imports linked to the auto industry and lowering levies on potash to 10 per cent. Details of the order, read...

13h ago

