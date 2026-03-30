Toronto Maple Leafs fire GM Brad Treliving

The Toronto Maple Leafs are moving on from their general manager.

The Maple Leafs announced on Monday that Brad Treliving has been relieved of his duties as general manager after nearly three full seasons.

“Throughout the course of this season, there has been deep analysis into both the current state of the Maple Leafs organization and the direction needed to achieve the ultimate goal of delivering a Stanley Cup championship to the city,” said MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley in a statement. “Brad Treliving is a man that we all have deep respect and appreciation for, both as a hockey executive and as a person, but it was determined that the club must chart a new course under different leadership. The organization is grateful for all that Brad has contributed in his nearly three years with the Maple Leafs and we wish him and his family the very best.”

The move comes as the Maple Leafs wind down a disappointing season that will end with them missing the playoffs for the first time in 10 seasons. Toronto entered Monday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks seventh in the Atlantic Division with 75 points through 74 games.

Last season, the Maple Leafs finished first in the Atlantic and advanced to the second-round before losing in seven games to the Florida Panthers. After that defeat, the Maple Leafs fired president Brendan Shanahan and put Treliving in charge of the full hockey operations portfolio. In the weeks after Shanahan’s departure, Mitch Marner left the team to join the Vegas Golden Knights and Treliving attempted to replace Marner’s production with a mix of players, including Matias Maccelli, Dakota Joshua and Nic Roy, to limited success.

As the Leafs have tumbled down the standings this season, two big trades that Treliving made ahead of the 2025 trade deadline have loomed large.

The first trade saw Treliving trade top prospect Fraser Minten and the team’s 2026 first-round pick to the Boston Bruins for defenceman Brandon Carlo. The second saw the Maple Leafs trade a 2027 first-round pick and Nikita Grebenkin to the Philadelphia Flyers for Scott Laughton.

The 2026 pick is top-five protected, which means the Maple Leafs will likely need to win the draft lottery to retain it. But doing so would also give the Bruins an unprotected first-round pick in 2027 and the Flyers a first-round pick in 2028.

While Treliving was able to recoup one first-round pick in 2026 from the Colorado Avalanche by trading Roy, the team’s next general manager will have to attempt to rebuild the roster without those picks in their pocket. And the new person will have a small window to do it, with captain Auston Matthews turning 29 in September and set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2028.