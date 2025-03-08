Brampton religious leader charged in sexual assault investigation

Photo of Ashok Kumar, 69, of Brampton who also goes by the name Ashok Sharma. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted March 8, 2025 2:09 pm.

A 69-year-old religious leader is facing charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Brampton.

Peel police say a woman went to the man’s residence on March 3 for a religious ceremony when she claims she was sexually assaulted.

Police have charged 69-year-old Ashok Kumar, who also goes by the name Ashok Sharma, with one count of sexual assault.

“The accused has been a religious leader in the Brampton community for several years, and investigators believe there may be additional victims,” police said in a statement on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

