Canadian brewery introduces Presidential Pack to get through the next four years of political uncertainty

Canadian-based brewery Moosehead introduces its Presidential Pack for sale in Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. CNW Group/Moosehead Breweries

By John Marchesan

Posted March 9, 2025 8:04 am.

If all the tariff talk of the past several weeks has you reaching for a stiff drink, Moosehead Breweries has you covered.

The New Brunswick-based brewery has come out with its Presidential Pack – 1,461 cans of Canadian lagers or one can of beer for the next four years of Donald Trump’s presidential term.

“If the start of 2025 has taught us anything, it’s that it will take determination to weather four years of political uncertainty – and what better way to make it through each day than with a truly Canadian beer.” says Moosehead’s Director of Marketing Karen Grigg.

Moosehead, which was founded in 1867 – the same year as Canadian Confederation – says The Presidential Pack is available for purchase on its website in Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia for $3,490 – home delivery included.

“While we can’t predict how the next four years will go, we have a feeling that this large pack will come in handy,” added Grigg, noting Moosehead is the last major brewery in Canada that is still owned by Canadians.

Several Canadian provinces and territories have targeted U.S. alcohol in its fight against Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods. Ontario, Quebec and Alberta have directed their liquor regulators to stop buying all American alcohol and pulled it from their shelves, while B.C. has banned liquor from “red states” that voted for Trump last fall.

The CEO of Brown-Forman Corp., the maker of Jack Daniels, said the decision by Canadian provinces to take U.S. whiskeys off shelves is “worse than a tariff because it’s literally taking your sales away.”

Lawson Whiting said the action is “a very disproportionate response to a 25 per cent tariff.”

Canada accounted for only one per cent of Brown-Forman’s total sales, he noted.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

