Parents in The Junction on edge after arrest of man with disturbing criminal history

Three suspicious incidents involving children in The Junction and the arrest of 34-year-old man with a disturbing criminal history has parents in the area on edge.

Laura, a mother of two in the west end of Toronto, said a recent email from her kids’ school was frightening and incomplete. “We were advised of an incident, and the school sent us a link of safety rules.”

She tells CityNews it wasn’t until she found a news release about the arrest of Lucas Petrini from Toronto Police that she discovered the details.

“How is it this wasn’t blasted to everyone, and how is it we don’t know about it until there is arrest?”

Lucas Petrini was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly approaching several children in the city’s west end.

Investigators say the incidents occurred between Feb. 13 and March 3, 2025, in the Annette Street, Pacific Avenue, Humberside Avenue and High Park areas.

Petrini, 34, was charged with 10 counts of failing to comply with a long-term supervision order and two counts of assault.

Petrini had also been previously convicted of kidnapping and repeatedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy at knifepoint in Brampton. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2010 for the 2008 attack and was released in 2018 with a 10-year long-term supervision order.

He is expected to have a court appearance on Wednesday.

Concerned about Petrini’s past and the current allegations, the parent council at Keele St Public School issued a public statement, saying in part, “We are gravely concerned about the possibility of his imminent release and the ongoing danger he poses to children.”

A letter addressed to Parkdale-High Park City Councillor Gord Perks, MPP Bhutila Karpoche, MP Arif Virani and Premier Doug Ford from the parent council urges them to take action and ensure Petrini is not released on bail back into their community.

“We urge you to take immediate and decisive action to ensure Mr. Petrini is not released back into the community … we cannot afford to take risks when it comes to the safety of our children.”

Laura, whose kids go to a nearby public school, says many parents are rattled.

“The parents I’ve spoken with are frustrated there was no warning and our kids were walking the streets like nothing was happening,” Laura shared.

With files from Michael Talbot