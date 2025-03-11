Carney’s win kills Liberals’ much-delayed plan to change capital gains tax

Mark Carney's victory in the Liberal leadership race puts the final nail in the coffin of Ottawa's controversial plans to hike the inclusion rate on capital gains. The snow-covered Confederation building is shown in Ottawa, Monday, March 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2025 11:35 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2025 12:50 pm.

OTTAWA — Mark Carney’s victory in the Liberal leadership race puts the final nail in the coffin of Ottawa’s controversial plan to hike the inclusion rate on capital gains.

When they tabled their budget last spring, the federal Liberals presented the plan to change capital gains as a way to get wealthy Canadians and corporations to pay more — but the plan has faced a series of delays ever since.

Tax expert Jamie Golombek of CIBC says the capital gains changes are still causing “confusion” during this tax season, even though the higher inclusion rate won’t be in play.

Carney confirmed in his victory speech on Sunday that he would kill the planned capital gains hike.

The new rules would have seen Canadians pay more tax on capital gains earned over $250,000 in a year, while businesses would have paid the higher amount on all capital gains.

Tech leaders argue the capital gains hike discouraged entrepreneurs from taking risks and building their businesses in Canada.

Council of Canadian Innovators CEO Benjamin Bergen says the rollback of the capital gains change is a good move, but the damage has been done to Canada’s reputation in the tech sector.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario to suspend electricity surcharge, Ford to meet with Lutnick

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will suspend the province's 25 per cent surcharge on exports of electricity to Michigan, New York and Minnesota. This comes following a conversation Ford had with U.S....

breaking

16m ago

Driving south for the winter? You may have to register with the U.S. government after new Trump executive order

Snowbirds who call sunny American destinations like Florida home for the winter may have to register online with the United States government -- or face criminal and civil penalties. Canadians have...

1h ago

PM-designate Carney demands respect from U.S. as Trump doubles steel tariffs

Prime minister-designate Mark Carney says he will keep Canadian retaliatory tariffs in place until "Americans show us respect" and commit to free trade again. Carney is reacting after U.S. President...

43m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following stabbing in Brampton

A woman is dead, and a man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in Brampton. Peel Regional Police officers were called to a highrise in the Kennedy Road and Chamney Court area...

15m ago

