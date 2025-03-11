Federal Liberals and Tories now in a dead heat, new poll indicates

Liberal Party of Canada Leader Mark Carney delivers his speech after being announced as the winner of the party leadership in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2025 5:17 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2025 5:50 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals and the Conservatives are running neck-and-neck in voter support, a new Leger online poll suggests.

The poll of Canadians’ voting intentions has both parties sitting at 37 per cent.

It shows a drop of six points for the Conservatives and a seven per cent jump for Liberals since Feb. 24, while the NDP is down two per cent to 11 per cent.

Leger surveyed 1,548 Canadians between March 7 and March 10 — which means the poll wrapped up just after Liberals picked Mark Carney as the new party leader and prime minister-designate.

Because the poll was conducted online, it can’t be assigned a margin of error.

The Liberals have rebounded in the polls after lagging behind the Conservatives for nearly two years.

But Canadians are still hungry for change — the poll suggests more than half of all Canadians, 53 per cent, want a change of government in the next election.

Andrew Enns, Leger executive vice-president for central Canada, said the movement in voting intentions and the “cross-current of issues that Canadians are grappling with” are unprecedented.

He said U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and threats to make Canada the 51st state have captured the attention of Canadians.

“It’s triggered a lot of emotions, anger, frustration, disappointment, shock, and so that, I believe, is having an impact on changing perceptions because of this change in U.S. relations,” he said. “It’s changed a bit in terms of what we’re asking of our political leadership now in the country.”

The emergence of Carney, a former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, has given Canadians a new political option to evaluate.

“Obviously, given the economic situation, he’s an interesting character,” Enns said.

At the same time, he said, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s departure has “also loosened up some voting tendencies that we had seen locked in for quite a period of time.”

The Conservatives also have been thrown off their message track, Enns said. Carney’s promise to scrap consumer carbon pricing has made Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s “axe the tax” mantra seem less relevant to many.

Enns predicted that as Canada heads into an election, which could be called within days, there will be more swings in voting tendencies.

The polling industry’s professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump backtracks on doubling steel, aluminum tariffs after Ford suspends electricity surcharge

U.S. President Donald Trump has backtracked on his move to double tariffs coming into effect on Wednesday on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50 per cent after Ontario Premier Doug Ford agreed to suspend...

30m ago

Ontario to suspend electricity surcharge, Ford to meet with Lutnick

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will suspend the province's 25 per cent surcharge on exports of electricity to Michigan, New York and Minnesota. This comes following a conversation Ford had with U.S....

breaking

31m ago

Driving south for the winter? You may have to register with the U.S. government after new Trump executive order

Snowbirds who call sunny American destinations like Florida home for the winter may have to register online with the United States government -- or face criminal and civil penalties. Canadians have...

1h ago

Woman dead, man in custody following stabbing in Brampton

A woman is dead, and a man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in Brampton. Peel Regional Police officers were called to a highrise in the Kennedy Road and Chamney Court area...

2h ago

Top Stories

Trump backtracks on doubling steel, aluminum tariffs after Ford suspends electricity surcharge

U.S. President Donald Trump has backtracked on his move to double tariffs coming into effect on Wednesday on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50 per cent after Ontario Premier Doug Ford agreed to suspend...

30m ago

Ontario to suspend electricity surcharge, Ford to meet with Lutnick

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will suspend the province's 25 per cent surcharge on exports of electricity to Michigan, New York and Minnesota. This comes following a conversation Ford had with U.S....

breaking

31m ago

Driving south for the winter? You may have to register with the U.S. government after new Trump executive order

Snowbirds who call sunny American destinations like Florida home for the winter may have to register online with the United States government -- or face criminal and civil penalties. Canadians have...

1h ago

Woman dead, man in custody following stabbing in Brampton

A woman is dead, and a man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in Brampton. Peel Regional Police officers were called to a highrise in the Kennedy Road and Chamney Court area...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
WATCH: Footage captures massive explosion at Brampton home

Surveillance footage obtained by CityNews shows an explosion occurring at a Brampton residence, which then erupts into flames.

8h ago

2:47
Ford places 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S.

The “tariff response charge” could add $300,000 to $400,000 per day to the bottom line for utilities in three states, which would amount to an extra CAD $100 a month for some American households. Mark McAllister reports.

1:32
'I feel terrible for the American people': Ford announces surcharge on energy exports to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that a 25 per cent surcharge is now in effect for electricity exports going to the United States. The measure could cost up to $400,000 every day.
2:51
Audi customers file application to sue automaker

Several scorned customers in Quebec who purchased new Audi electronic vehicles are hoping to sue the automaker after saying their vehicles are malfunctioning. Pat Taney reports on how the pending lawsuit could expand to a national level.
2:34
Small businesses share concerns ahead of looming US tariffs

The US tariffs could drive up the cost of everything from ingredients to fabric, driving up costs for smaller businesses. Catalina Gillies speaks with local business operators on how they're adapting to the new reality between Canada and the U.S.

More Videos