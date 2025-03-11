Man found with a live turtle concealed in his pants by TSA at a New Jersey airport

This photo provided by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shows a turtle in a box after a Pennsylvania man was caught with the turtle concealed in his pants when the TSA body scanner triggered an alarm in the area of the man’s groin on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (TSA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 11, 2025 5:13 pm.

Last Updated March 11, 2025 5:50 pm.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who was going through security at a New Jersey airport was found to have a live turtle concealed in his pants, according to the federal Transportation Security Administration.

The turtle was detected Friday after a body scanner alarm went off at Newark Liberty International Airport. A TSA officer then conducted a pat-down on the East Stroudsburg man and determined there was something concealed in the groin area of his pants.

When questioned further, the man reached into his pants and pulled out the turtle, which was about 5 inches (12 centimeters) long and wrapped in a small blue towel. He said it was a red-ear slider turtle, a species that is popular as a pet.

The man — whose name was not released — was escorted from the checkpoint area by Port Authority police and ended up missing his flight. The turtle was confiscated, and it’s not clear if the turtle was the man’s pet or why he had it in his pants.

“We have seen travelers try to conceal knives and other weapons on their person, in their shoes and in their luggage, however I believe this is the first time we have come across someone who was concealing a live animal down the front of his pants,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “As best as we could tell, the turtle was not harmed by the man’s actions.”

He said the incident remains under investigation, and it wasn’t clear if the man would face any charges or penalties.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump backtracks on doubling steel, aluminum tariffs after Ford suspends electricity surcharge

U.S. President Donald Trump has backtracked on his move to double tariffs coming into effect on Wednesday on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50 per cent after Ontario Premier Doug Ford agreed to suspend...

27m ago

Ontario to suspend electricity surcharge, Ford to meet with Lutnick

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will suspend the province's 25 per cent surcharge on exports of electricity to Michigan, New York and Minnesota. This comes following a conversation Ford had with U.S....

breaking

28m ago

Driving south for the winter? You may have to register with the U.S. government after new Trump executive order

Snowbirds who call sunny American destinations like Florida home for the winter may have to register online with the United States government -- or face criminal and civil penalties. Canadians have...

1h ago

Federal Liberals and Tories now in a dead heat, new poll indicates

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals and the Conservatives are running neck-and-neck in voter support, a new Leger online poll suggests. The poll of Canadians’ voting intentions has both parties sitting at...

9m ago

Top Stories

Trump backtracks on doubling steel, aluminum tariffs after Ford suspends electricity surcharge

U.S. President Donald Trump has backtracked on his move to double tariffs coming into effect on Wednesday on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50 per cent after Ontario Premier Doug Ford agreed to suspend...

27m ago

Ontario to suspend electricity surcharge, Ford to meet with Lutnick

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will suspend the province's 25 per cent surcharge on exports of electricity to Michigan, New York and Minnesota. This comes following a conversation Ford had with U.S....

breaking

28m ago

Driving south for the winter? You may have to register with the U.S. government after new Trump executive order

Snowbirds who call sunny American destinations like Florida home for the winter may have to register online with the United States government -- or face criminal and civil penalties. Canadians have...

1h ago

Federal Liberals and Tories now in a dead heat, new poll indicates

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals and the Conservatives are running neck-and-neck in voter support, a new Leger online poll suggests. The poll of Canadians’ voting intentions has both parties sitting at...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
WATCH: Footage captures massive explosion at Brampton home

Surveillance footage obtained by CityNews shows an explosion occurring at a Brampton residence, which then erupts into flames.

8h ago

1:32
'I feel terrible for the American people': Ford announces surcharge on energy exports to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that a 25 per cent surcharge is now in effect for electricity exports going to the United States. The measure could cost up to $400,000 every day.
2:51
Audi customers file application to sue automaker

Several scorned customers in Quebec who purchased new Audi electronic vehicles are hoping to sue the automaker after saying their vehicles are malfunctioning. Pat Taney reports on how the pending lawsuit could expand to a national level.
2:34
Small businesses share concerns ahead of looming US tariffs

The US tariffs could drive up the cost of everything from ingredients to fabric, driving up costs for smaller businesses. Catalina Gillies speaks with local business operators on how they're adapting to the new reality between Canada and the U.S.

2:37
Carney wins Liberal leadership in landslide

Mark Carney wins the Liberal leadership race with over 85% of the points on the first ballot, and over 86% of all votes. The former Bank of Canada and England governor emphasized he intends to immediately repeal the consumer carbon tax.
More Videos