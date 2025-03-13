CBSA officers seize over 10 kg of suspected cocaine from Caribbean flight in Toronto

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says officers in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have seized more than 10 kilograms of suspected cocaine off a flight from the Caribbean.

The agency says the traveller who allegedly had the cocaine was arrested and turned over to the Ontario RCMP.

It says the suspected drugs are estimated to be worth more than $1.2 million.

No further details on the seizure were provided.

The CBSA is a federal law enforcement agency responsible for border control, immigration enforcement, and customs services in Canada.