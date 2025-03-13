Mississauga pair charged in drug trafficking probe as child removed from home

Authorities located various illegal drugs, including crystal meth, heroin, more than 200 opiate pills and just over $46,000 in Canadian currency. Police said the child was located inside the home and taken to a place of safety. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 13, 2025 9:42 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2025 9:51 am.

A man and a woman from Mississauga have been charged in a drug trafficking investigation, and police say a child was removed from their home at the time of the raid.

Peel Regional Police’s Community Incident Response Team (CIRT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the Goreway Drive and Brandon Gate Drive area, near Airport Road and Steeles Avenue East, on Feb. 14.

Authorities located various illegal drugs, including crystal meth, heroin, more than 200 opiate pills and just over $46,000 in Canadian currency. Police said the child was located inside the home and taken to a place of safety.

As a result of the investigation, investigators arrested Sarbinder Kaur, 27, and Manthan Sharma, 25, both of Mississauga. The pair face drug trafficking charges and possession offences.

“This investigation is another reminder of the critical work our officers do every day to protect our community. By arresting dangerous drug traffickers and seizing a significant amount of illicit substances, we’ve disrupted a harmful criminal network,” said police chief Nishan Duraiappah.

“More importantly, we were able to remove a child from an unsafe environment, ensuring their safety. Our commitment to tackling drug-related crime and protecting the most vulnerable members of our community remains unwavering.”

The two accused were held for a bail hearing and appeared in court.

Photos

Photo: Peel police.
Photo: Peel police.
