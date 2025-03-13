Spring-like temperatures forecasted in Toronto this weekend. Will it be dampened by rain?

A group walks in the rain with umbrellas. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 13, 2025 8:48 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2025 8:50 am.

On the heels of the Weather Network releasing its spring forecast, Toronto and the GTA will experience above-seasonal temperatures this weekend, even if it’s shaping up to be a washout.

The Weather Network’s chief meteorologist noted that Canada will likely experience an up-and-down spring with warm days and some unusually cold ones.

In the short term, Toronto and the GTA will get a brief taste of spring this weekend, with double-digit temperatures forecasted for Saturday and Sunday and a pleasant Friday to cap off the week.

Temperatures will reach a daytime high of 7 C on Friday, with mainly sunny skies. There is a chance for some showers in Toronto on Saturday morning before the clouds roll in. However, we’re looking at a daytime high of 12 C.

The rain is expected to become heavier by Saturday night into Sunday morning, with strong downpours forecasted throughout the city and GTA. We’re looking at 94 per cent humidity in Toronto on Sunday morning and a daytime high of 13 C.

By the end of the weekend, approximately 10 millimetres of rain could accumulate in Toronto and the surrounding GTA.

Colder March temperatures are expected in the long-term forecast, with a daytime high of 4 C expected on Monday. It will be -1 C for Toronto’s morning commute.

