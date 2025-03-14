The power of punctuality and what it says about you

Punctuality – its definition and importance really depend on who you speak to.

A recent study out of the UK shows a generational divide when it comes to tardiness and how it could be perceived by those around us.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Host Melanie Ng speaks with peak performance coach and best-selling author, Hina Khan, @coachwithhina, about a number of scenarios and why there is a sweet spot when it comes to how you show up both professionally and socially.

