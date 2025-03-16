Carney heading to Europe today for first foreign trip as PM

OTTAWA — Mark Carney is set to depart for his first foreign trip today, visiting France and the U.K., with an additional stop in Iqaluit, Nvt.

Carney will leave today and return Tuesday.

The aim of the trip is to strengthen ties with France and the U.K. and reaffirm Canada’s Arctic sovereignty.

Carney is expected to talk about security and economic and trade ties while in Europe, where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Carney will also meet with King Charles while in the U.K.

Carney has no plan yet to visit the United States, though he said he looks forward to speaking with U.S. President Donald Trump at the appropriate moment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press