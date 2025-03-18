Toronto protesters demand engineering firm cancel bike lane removal contract with province

Toronto police confirmed that officers were called to a demonstration about bike lane removal. Photo: David Shellnutt/X.

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 18, 2025 12:49 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2025 12:51 pm.

Protesters in Toronto are calling on an engineering firm to cancel its contract with the Ontario government to help remove some city bike lanes, alleging the removal will endanger cyclists and worsen the climate crisis.

Fridays for Future Toronto says in a social media post that protesters demonstrated at Stantec Consulting offices Tuesday morning, and police say two people were arrested for trespassing.

The advocacy group says in a letter to the company that its contract is “completely irresponsible,” pointing to the company’s commitment to sustainability.

Stantec did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ontario passed legislation in November that would effectively ban municipalities from adding certain new bike lanes by requiring them to seek provincial permission when they would remove a lane of vehicle traffic.

The government also moved to take away sections of Bloor Street, Yonge Street and University Avenue bike lanes and restore them as lanes for vehicle traffic, citing congestion issues.

Cycling advocate and lawyer David Shellnutt alleged in a press release Tuesday that Stantec called the police during the protest.

Toronto police confirmed that officers were called to a demonstration about bike lane removal.

Police said in a statement that demonstrators entered a private business. They said two people were arrested for trespassing and released after being removed from the property.

Fridays for Future called the removal of bike lanes approved and built by the City of Toronto “a dramatic provincial overreach.”

“Lane removal will put more cars on the road, worsening congestion and releasing more carbon dioxide in the middle of a climate crisis,” the group said in a press release.

