Ontario passes divisive bill to remove, block certain bike lanes

Yonge Street bike lanes
A person rides up Yonge Street in the protected bike lanes. Photo credit: City of Toronto

By Allison Jones THE CANADIAN PRESS

Posted November 25, 2024 3:40 pm.

Ontario has passed a divisive piece of legislation that will prevent municipalities from adding certain new bike lanes and remove bike lanes on three main Toronto roads.

The fast-tracked bill requires municipalities to ask the province for permission to install bike lanes when they would remove a lane of vehicle traffic.

It goes one step further and removes sections of Bloor Street, Yonge Street and University Avenue bike lanes and restores them as lanes for vehicle traffic.

Related:

Premier Doug Ford has complained about some bike lanes creating gridlock, in particular a stretch of Bloor Street West that is about a 10-minute drive from his home in Toronto’s west end.

Amendments that the government added last week include indemnity clauses, such as prohibiting lawsuits as a direct or indirect result of actions taken to remove bike lanes.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles says she believes the immunity clauses were thrown into the legislation after the government heard from members of the public who said that people will be killed and injured as a result of removing protected bike lanes.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter
Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter

A Toronto mother is looking for answers and an apology after the hospital where she gave birth to a stillborn baby lost the infant's body. In fall 2021, Rachel Osbourne-Hutchinson was thrilled to be...

30m ago

Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week
Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week

As the Canada Post strike enters its second week, the Crown Corporation says it's down 10 million parcels with Black Friday and the holidays rapidly approaching. Talks with a special mediator continued...

updated

1h ago

Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death
Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a mother is now facing an upgraded second-degree murder charge in the death of her four-month-old baby boy in midtown last week. TPS officers were called to a Toronto...

2h ago

Canadian veterans call for better health benefits to deal with chronic pain and other issues
Canadian veterans call for better health benefits to deal with chronic pain and other issues

A growing number of Canadian veterans are calling on the government to increase health-care benefits to help them deal with injuries they sustained while in service. Justin Stewart, who served in the...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Top Stories

Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter
Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter

A Toronto mother is looking for answers and an apology after the hospital where she gave birth to a stillborn baby lost the infant's body. In fall 2021, Rachel Osbourne-Hutchinson was thrilled to be...

30m ago

Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week
Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week

As the Canada Post strike enters its second week, the Crown Corporation says it's down 10 million parcels with Black Friday and the holidays rapidly approaching. Talks with a special mediator continued...

updated

1h ago

Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death
Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a mother is now facing an upgraded second-degree murder charge in the death of her four-month-old baby boy in midtown last week. TPS officers were called to a Toronto...

2h ago

Canadian veterans call for better health benefits to deal with chronic pain and other issues
Canadian veterans call for better health benefits to deal with chronic pain and other issues

A growing number of Canadian veterans are calling on the government to increase health-care benefits to help them deal with injuries they sustained while in service. Justin Stewart, who served in the...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:30
How will Canada Post strike impact letters to Santa?
How will Canada Post strike impact letters to Santa?

With the Canada Post strike entering its second week, many are wondering what this could mean for holiday deliveries and kids' letters to Santa. Here's the latest.

5h ago

2:53
Showers and flurries on the way this week
Showers and flurries on the way this week

Morning sunny breaks on Monday will give way to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with rain by late afternoon. We could see the first flurries of the month in the GTA later in the week.

21h ago

2:33
120th Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto
120th Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto

Thousands of people lined the street to see the iconic floats, marching bands and Santa Claus himself. But while the festive spirit shines bright, the parade has faced some challenges with funding. Catalina Gillies reports.

21h ago

2:19
1 dead, 5 injured after 'violent' two-car collision in Brampton
1 dead, 5 injured after 'violent' two-car collision in Brampton

Peel police say they are looking into several factors that may have caused the deadly crash, including speed and possibly street racing. Rhianne Campbell reports.

21h ago

1:48
Cloudy and cool with showers on the way
Cloudy and cool with showers on the way

No snow but possibly some rain as Santa Claus comes to town on Sunday. Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks and the chance of showers with single-digit highs expected.

More Videos