Liberals revoke Arya’s nomination, after removing him from leadership race

Liberal MP Chandra Arya stands at a press conference at Tamarack Homes' Cardinal Creek Village development in Ottawa on March 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2025 11:13 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2025 11:29 pm.

OTTAWA — Liberal MP Chandra Arya says his nomination to run for the party again in his Ottawa riding has been revoked.

The 62-year-old has represented the city’s Nepean seat since 2015.

The decision to remove him comes almost two months after the party also told Arya it would not accept him as a candidate for the leadership.

National campaign director Andrew Bevan informed Arya in a letter today, just days before an expected election call.

Arya had already been nominated, but the letter says new information obtained by the party’s “green light committee” led the campaign co-chair to recommend that his “status as a candidate” be revoked.

Bevan does not include any details about the new information.

Arya, who shared the letter on his Facebook page, says being an MP was the “responsibility of my life.”

“While this news is deeply disappointing, it does not diminish the profound honour and privilege it has been to serve the people of Nepean — and all Canadians — as their Member of Parliament since 2015,” he wrote.

The party also refused to provide any information when it rejected Arya’s candidacy for the leadership race in January.

The decision opens an Ottawa seat as an option for Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has thus far not declared which riding he intends to run in during the election.

Various Liberals have suggested Carney could run in Edmonton, where he grew up; in Toronto, where the Liberals tend to do well; or in Ottawa, where he now lives.

Carney is widely expected to visit Rideau Hall to launch the election on Sunday, for a vote on either April 28 or May 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Liberals vow to cut GST for first-time homebuyers purchasing homes for $1M or less

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will scrap the GST for first-time homebuyers who purchase a home with a sale price at or below $1 million. Carney promised the measure during his...

7h ago

Police say man found dead on University of Toronto campus was victim of homicide

Toronto police have confirmed that a man found dead on the University of Toronto campus Thursday morning was a homicide victim. No details on the circumstances surrounding the man's death have been...

5h ago

Toronto could buy $10.7M worth of World Cup ticket packages from FIFA

With many soccer fans anticipating the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the City of Toronto's World Cup committee is looking at ways to purchase ticket packages and potentially re-sell them for marked-up prices. At...

5h ago

Upwards of 80 Tesla cars damaged at Hamilton dealership

Hamilton police said upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. Authorities were called to the Tesla dealership at 999 Upper Wentworth Street near Upper Sherman Avenue and...

9h ago

