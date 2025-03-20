Ontario colleges, universities and businesses call for more post-secondary funding

Queen’s Park is shown in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2025 2:27 pm.

Three major organizations representing Ontario’s colleges, universities and business community are urging the province to boost investment in the post-secondary sector, saying the economic threat from the United States underscores the need.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce, the Council of Ontario Universities and Colleges Ontario released an open letter today to Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, both of whom were re-appointed Wednesday to those cabinet positions.

The groups are calling for increased operating funding and money to expand enrolment, as well as enhanced research funding and stronger partnerships between government, industry and academia.

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed and threatened various rounds of tariffs on Canadian products, and has spoken about wanting companies to move manufacturing such as in the auto sector from Canada into the United States.

The groups write in the letter that supporting talent development, upskilling and re-skilling are more important than ever, given the potential looming economic disruption and the need for Ontario to become more competitive and self-reliant.

Ontario’s colleges and universities have been increasingly struggling with finances in the face of low provincial funding, frozen tuition fees and federal cuts to international student permits, and say an additional $1.3 billion in funding over three years announced last year by the province does not come close to sustaining the sector.

