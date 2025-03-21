S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 200 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal and telecommunications sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 177.83 points at 24,882.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 259.28 points at 41,694.04. The S&P 500 index was down 41.17 points at 5,621.72, while the Nasdaq composite was down 116.58 points at 17,575.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.68 cents US compared with 69.70 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude oil contract was up five cents at US$68.12 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up three cents at US$4.00 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$23.70 at US$3,020.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents at US$5.07 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press