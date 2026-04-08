Brampton man arrested for allegedly shooting at Jewish-owned North York restaurant

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 8, 2026 1:52 pm.

A Brampton man has been charged after a Jewish-owned restaurant in North York was shot at early Friday morning, Toronto Police Chief, Myron Demkiw, announced on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call for the sounds of gunshots at Old Avenue Restaurant in the Avenue Road and Brooke Avenue area at around 1:28 a.m.

Once on scene, they found evidence of gunfire and damage to the business.

No injuries were reported.

A suspect was seen fleeing the area in a dark coloured SUV.

On Wednesday, Demkiw said “covert” assets that were in the area were able to track the fleeing vehicle and obtain a licence plate.

Demkiw said the undercover officers were in the area as part “enhanced deployment” in the predominantly Jewish part of North York after a series of shootings at synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses.

“Covert assets saw the suspect fleeing and gathered critical info that led to the arrest,” Demkiw explained.

The suspect, 30-year-old Mohamed Mahdi, was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the Boviard Drive East and Torbram Road area of Brampton on Sunday, April 5.

Mahdi is charged with discharge a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle.

Demkiw said the quick arrest should serve as a warning to anyone planning similar acts.

“Today we send a clear message to whoever else is thinking of targeting our communities, we will do whatever we can to stop you and hold you accountable,” he said.

Superintendent Ryan Forde said investigators are now searching for links to similar incidents, and trying to determine if the suspect acted alone or with others.

Despite the rash of recent incidents targeting Jewish synagogues and businesses, Chief Superintendent Katherine Stephenson said a motive for Friday’s shooting is still being investigated.

“At this point we are reviewing all available evidence,” she said. “It’s not lost on us that there have been a number of shootings in a short period of time that have been targeting synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses, so we are looking at this investigation from all angles.

“At this point it’s too early to make those linkages.”

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