Election polls: how trustworthy are they in one of Canada’s most important elections

It’s been a busy first week on the campaign trail for federal leaders.

One storyline that’s stood out is the early election poll tracking. All the major polling firms are showing a huge surge in support for the Liberal Party under new leader Mark Carney.

But how full a picture do the polls show?

Host David Smith speaks with Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs, about what goes into a modern election poll.

