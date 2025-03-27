Election polls: how trustworthy are they in one of Canada’s most important elections
Posted March 27, 2025 8:58 am.
It’s been a busy first week on the campaign trail for federal leaders.
One storyline that’s stood out is the early election poll tracking. All the major polling firms are showing a huge surge in support for the Liberal Party under new leader Mark Carney.
But how full a picture do the polls show?
Host David Smith speaks with Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs, about what goes into a modern election poll.