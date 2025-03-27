Construction, road closures near Rogers Centre as Blue Jays season kicks off in Toronto

By Kyle Hocking and Patricia D'Cunha

Posted March 27, 2025 1:41 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2025 1:57 pm.

As baseball season gets underway in Toronto, Blue Jays fans heading downtown for home games will need to navigate around construction near the Rogers Centre.

Construction in the area has been ongoing since last fall, impacting both drivers and pedestrians.

The City of Toronto is replacing sections of a sanitary sewer main on the west side of the ballpark and have had to close to a couple of roads to do so.

Southbound traffic on Blue Jays Way is currently shut down from Front Street to Navy Wharf Court while crews evacuate the road and dig a trench to install the new forcemains. A forcemain is a pressurized sewer that transports wastewater.

This phase of the project began in November and is due to wrap up in April, but that’s not the end.

The next phase will then see crews move to Navy Wharf with a partial closure in place between Bremner Boulevard and Blue Jays Way.

Access to parking garages in the area will be maintained but fans can expect delays.

Portions of the crosswalks at Navy Wharf and Bremner will be closed during construction, making pedestrian access slightly more complicated.

All of the work is expected to finish by August.

Toronto police road closures for home games

Drivers can also expect delays from road restrictions and closures put in place by Toronto police to “ensure the safe flow of pedestrian and vehicular traffic” that will be in effect for home games.

The closures and restrictions will be in effect two hours prior to game time and remain in place until after the game.

“The condominiums and businesses in the area will have access during closures in an effort to alleviate any disruption for those going to work or going home. Residents and employees may have to provide proof of residency with identification, or they can speak with a police officer at a traffic point,” police said in a release.

Those who live in residences on Navy Warf and Blue Jays Way areas can access this area from Spadina Avenue and Bremner during the road closures.

Top Stories

Carney to speak with Trump after U.S. President reaches out amid new auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be speaking with U.S. President Donald Trump in the "next day or two' amid new auto tariffs announced on Wednesday. "I appreciate this opportunity to discuss how we can...

2m ago

Ford says Lutnick indicated Canada will see lower automobile tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was told by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick that Canadian-made vehicles with 50 per cent or more American parts will not face tariffs. U.S. President Donald...

1h ago

Ontario measles case count hits 572, up by more than 100 in past week

Measles cases keep climbing in Ontario, as the province counts more than 100 new cases in the past week.  Public Health Ontario is now reporting 572 confirmed and suspected cases...

2h ago

Police searching for 2 suspects who allegedly struck officer during attempted arrest in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police Service are searching for a woman and a driver after an officer was struck by their vehicle while the pair were allegedly trying to escape an attempted arrest in Oshawa. On Friday,...

19m ago

