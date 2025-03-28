Poilievre, Singh hit campaign trail as Carney speaks with Trump, premiers on tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives to a press conference, in Ottawa, Thursday, March 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted March 28, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 28, 2025 12:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are on the campaign trail, proposing ideas on housing and crime as Liberal Leader Mark Carney deals with U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

Trump says he had “an extremely productive call” Friday morning with Carney, adding that he and the prime minister can find common ground in fields like politics and business.

Carney will be virtually speaking midday with premiers, after Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on automotive imports.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pledging to impose life sentences for what he calls large-scale instances of human trafficking, smuggling large numbers of guns or trafficking fentanyl.

He will hold a news conference in Nanaimo, B.C., and says in campaign video this morning that he wants to “ensure these monsters rot in jail forever.”

In Toronto, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is promising new rules for corporate landlords and more help for non-profit groups, in order to address rising housing costs.

Singh says he would ban large, corporate landlords from engaging in what he calls “the predatory practice of buying up affordable homes,” restricting them to groups like individuals and non-profits.

Trump signed an executive order earlier this week to implement 25 per cent levies on all automobile and auto part imports — his latest move to upend global trade through a massive tariff agenda that pushed some automakers’ stock prices down on Thursday.

Carney told reporters on Parliament Hill Thursday that he was organizing the meeting with premiers and said the discussion — among others with business leaders, unions and Indigenous leaders — would help Canada have a single, co-ordinated response to Trump.

Recent polls suggest the top question Canadian voters are asking themselves in this election campaign is which leader is best able to fight for Canada’s interests in the face of the Trump administration’s constant economic threats.

— With files from David Baxter in Toronto and Catherine Morrison.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press


<!– Photo: ad0d61c1de1633cac6ac32d6614da7aac4cf63cbde4c9154b14307df52527b36.jpg, Caption:

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh walks leaves after making an announcement on affordable housing during a federal election campaign stop in Toronto on Friday, March 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

–>

Top Stories

Canada, U.S. to negotiate new economic, security relationship after election: Carney

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada and the U.S. will begin comprehensive negotiations for a "new economic and security relationship" immediately after the Canadian election. But Carney also...

13m ago

'Now the angry phase is coming': Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow talks tariffs in Washington

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow headed to Washington, D.C. on Friday to discuss tariffs at a trilateral trade summit with big city mayors from Canada, the United States and Mexico. Before the meetings, Chow...

1h ago

Hydro worker dead after industrial accident at Harbourfront condo

Emergency crews were sent to a residential building in Toronto’s Harbourfront neighbourhood early Friday morning for reports of an industrial accident. The Ministry of Labour confirmed to CityNews...

38m ago

Ontario Sunshine List: These were the top earners in 2024

Ontario’s annual sunshine list of public servants who earned $100,000 or more in 2024, was released on Friday. The directory which discloses the names and titles of high-income workers in the provincial...

44m ago

