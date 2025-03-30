4 people hospitalized after 2-alarm fire in Brampton
Posted March 30, 2025 6:30 pm.
Four people have been taken to the hospital following a two-alarm blaze in Brampton.
Fire crews were called to a home on Marshmarigold Drive in the Sandalwood Parkway West and Chinguacousy Road area on Sunday.
Video posted to social media shows smoke billowing from the front and rear of the home.
Fire officials say two people were transported to hospital with smoke inhalation while two others were taken for precautionary reasons.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.