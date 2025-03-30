4 people hospitalized after 2-alarm fire in Brampton

Four people have been taken to the hospital following a two-alarm blaze in Brampton.

Fire crews were called to a home on Marshmarigold Drive in the Sandalwood Parkway West and Chinguacousy Road area on Sunday.

Video posted to social media shows smoke billowing from the front and rear of the home.

BFES crews on scene at 19 Marshmarigold Dr. 2 alarm house fire. Peel medics transported 4 people to BCH, 2 for precautionary measures and 2 with smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say two people were transported to hospital with smoke inhalation while two others were taken for precautionary reasons.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.